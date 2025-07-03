WI vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 Team Prediction for Australia tour of West Indies 2025

WI vs AUS: Australia won the first test in Barbados by 159 runs to take a lead in the series.

West Indies had an impressive bowling display in Barbados, and they put Australia under pressure. But the inconsistency was the major reason that they couldn't keep the pressure on. Australia ended up winning the first test by 159 runs and gained a lead in the series. The action for the second test will now begin on Thursday.

West Indies and Australia will take the field at National Cricket Stadium, St. Georges, Grenada. The start time is 7:30 PM between July 3 and 7. Steve Smith will be back for the visitors, making the batting unit stronger. Australia will be boosted by his return to the team.

Australia had good contributions from their middle order, but West Indies kept struggling with the bat. Their bowlers did the hard work, but it wasn't paid off because of the vulnerable batting performance. Some umpiring decisions also went against them. But can they deliver something special against the odds?

WI vs AUS: Match Info.

· Series: Australia tour of West Indies 2025

· Match: West Indies vs Australia, 2nd Test

· Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St Georges, Grenada

· Time: 7:30 PM IST

· Date: July 3-7, 2025 (Thursday - Monday)

WI vs AUS: Head-to-Head Stats: WI (33) – AUS (62)

The very first test match between West Indies and Australia was played back in the 1930s. Since then, these two champion sides have come up against each other 121 times in this old-age rivalry. Australia have been victorious 62 times, wining more than half of the games. West Indies have been the winner 33 times. 25 games between the two sides have been drawn as well, with one tie.

WI vs AUS: Pitch Report

This is only the fifth test match to be played at National Cricket Stadium. It is generally very good for bowling. The team bowling first has won three out of four games here. The average score in the first innings here is 278. Overall, this is a good bowling venue with irregular bounce from the surface.

WI vs AUS: Live Streaming Details

· TV: N/A (Not Televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

WI vs AUS: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the coming days in St. Georges, Grenada, is concerning. As there is a strong prediction of thunderstorms in these days with rain precipitation of 40-45 percent. The temperature will be as high as 30°C with a maximum wind speed of 21 km/h.

WI vs AUS: Predicted XIs:

West Indies: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Mikyle Louis, Brandon King, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase (captain). Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

Australia: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith. Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

WI vs AUS: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope, Alex Carey

· Batters: Travis Head (Captain), Steve Smith

· All-rounders: Beau Webster, Justin Greaves

· Bowlers: Pat Cummins (Vice Captain), Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Starc

Dream11 Prediction: The problem with West Indies is the consistency. They are not consistent enough to perform well in two innings of a test. That is how it went in the first game. Australia, despite the struggle with the bat in the first innings, did well in the second innings.

And now, Steve Smith potentially makes his return after injury, which will be a big boost for the team. His experience will provide the calmness in the top order. The Australian bowling attack has more than 1200 test wickets among them, which is why they usually do well, and they are favorites to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!