WI vs AUS 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction for Australia tour of West Indies 2025

WI vs AUS: West Indies and Australia produced a thrilling game to start the five-match T20I series. The visitors proved to be the better side, ending with a 3-wicket win in the first game. Now, they have a chance to stretch their lead to two wins. The second game is scheduled for Wednesday in India.

Sabina Park will host the third consecutive game between these two sides, starting at 5:30 AM IST. Mitchell Marsh and his men had some ups and downs, but they kept the run rate up in their chase. The inexperienced Australian bowling did well, and West Indies could not score freely.

West Indies have been guilty of failing to perform under pressure. That was noticeable in the first game. Their top order has been fragile, and unless they get a good start from the top order, they will be struggling. Australians are still favorites for this game, and it will be West Indies that need to work hard to compete.

WI vs AUS: Match Info.

· Series: Australia tour of West Indies 2025

· Match: West Indies vs Australia, 2nd T20I

· Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

· Time: 5:30 AM IST

· Date: July 23, 2025 (Wednesday)

WI vs AUS: Head-to-Head Stats: WI (11) – AUS (12)

West Indies and Australia have come up against each other 23 times in the shortest format. The Australian side are marginally ahead, as they have won 12 games in comparison to 11 wins for West Indies.

WI vs AUS: Pitch Report

Sabina Park brings an even wicket for T20s. This is a bouncy surface and has good confidence for the fast bowlers. The average first-inning T20I score here is 168, and the batting conditions remain the same throughout the match. In T20Is played here, five each have ended in favor of batting and bowling first.

WI vs AUS: Live Streaming Details

· TV: N/A (Not Televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

WI vs AUS: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the scheduled time on Tuesday in Kingston suggests a 20 percent chance of rain. The temperature is expected to decline to 27°C with an average wind speed of 3-5 km/h. Meanwhile, the humidity is expected to rise as high as 70 percent.

WI vs AUS: Predicted XIs:

West Indies (WI): Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase. Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Rovman Powell. Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Australia (AUS): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Owen, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott

WI vs AUS: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope (Vice captain), Josh Inglis

· Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Owen (Captain), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell

· All-rounders: Roston Chase, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell

· Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie

Dream11 Prediction: The ball is in court of Australia. They won the first game and were under pressure at one stage. But the champion attitude of Australia makes them a great side. Though they don't have many experienced faces, they are still pretty good. West Indies are totally opposite in this regard.

They have struggled when the pressure is on. Their inconsistency is something which has been their problem over the years. They have a star-studded side but don't look threatening. That is why we believe that Australia have a good chance of winning the second game as well.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!