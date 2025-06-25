WI vs AUS 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction for Australia tour of West Indies 2025

WI vs AUS: West Indies and Australia will take on each other in the first test starting at 7:30 PM on Wednesday at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

After losing the final of the World Test Championship 2023-25, Australia will begin their campaign in the next WTC cycle. They will face West Indies for three test matches, starting on June 25. The first game is slated to take place at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

This contest will be played between June 25 and 29, with the start at 7:30 PM IST daily. Steve Smith is not available due to injury, and Australia have made a big move of dropping former No. 1 ranked batter Manus Labuschagne from the playing XI. They have added the young duo of Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis to the squad.

On the other hand, Roston Chase is leading the hosts. West Indies had been poor in all three editions of the WTC. But they are trying to do something different and might fancy their chances at home to play against Australia. Can they sneak past the Aussies here? We are certainly in for a cracking contest.

WI vs AUS: Head-to-Head Stats: WI (33) – AUS (61)

The history between West Indies and Australia is very old. These two teams have been involved in many epic battles in the past. Overall, there have been 120 games played between these sides in the longest format of the game. Australia have a massive lead with 61 Test wins; West Indies have managed 33 victories. A total of 25 games have been drawn, and one has tied as well.

WI vs AUS: Pitch Report

Kensington Oval has been hosting cricket matches since 1871. This venue has seen 55 Test matches until now. The surface at this venue is on the drier side, which tends to slow down as the game goes forward. The pitch gets tough, and it starts to deteriorate as well. It is not easy to chase a score in the fourth inning, which is why teams generally prefer to bat first at this venue.

TV: N/A (Not Televised in India)

Digital: FanCode (App or website)

WI vs AUS: Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests cloudy weather for the next five days in Bridgetown, Barbados. According to the weather prediction, the temperature is likely to be between 29 and 31°C, with the maximum speed of wind going up to 30 km/h. The humidity index is expected to be between 70 and 80 percent.

WI vs AUS: Predicted XIs (Announced):

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase (captain), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph

Australia: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Travis Head, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper),Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies have had the problem of not performing as per expectations. As seen in the last few years, they get good performances but not consistent enough to win a test. On the other hand, they are up against Australia, who have several match-winners. The Australian pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood is probably the best trio in Tests at the moment. Then, they have batters in form, which is why they are likely to win this game.

