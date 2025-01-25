West Indies Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against Pakistan in Multan Test

Multan: West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat first against hosts Pakistan in the second and final Test of the two-match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan, boosted by the spin duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, will be aiming to end their disappointing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) on a high with a series win against West Indies at home.

Already 1-0 up in the series after an easy 127-run win within three days at Multan in the first Test, Pakistan is heading into the match with their hopes and confidence high.

The first Test against West Indies saw Pakistan return to winning ways in a mixed WTC cycle, which saw them experience the lows of a whitewash series loss to Bangladesh at home to the highs of a series win against England at home after a disastrous performance in the first Test. The inclusion of spinners Noman and Sajid has done wonders for the team.

The Pakistan Cricket Team announced their playing XI yesterday night where Kashif Ali was named in the line-up as a debutant.

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Amir Jangoo, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales

Pakistan (Playing XI): Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Kashif Ali, Abrar Ahmed. (ANI)