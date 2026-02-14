West Indies vs Nepal Prediction, Match 25, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

West India had consecutive defeats against Afghanistan and South Africa just ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, and they looked out of form and underconfident. But their performance in Group C has been totally contrasting. The bowling unit, which looked unable to take wickets, has found a new life, and they have recorded back-to-back victories. They will take their winning streak into their third group game, where they will face Nepal.

This contest will be live on February 15 (Sunday) at 11 AM IST from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. West Indies have a chance to qualify for the Super 8 with a win on Sunday. That is what Shai Hope and his men will aim for from this game. Nepal have had two contrasting games. They were very close to winning the first game against England, but in their second group game against Italy, they were thrashed completely, losing by ten wickets. But we will see their fans coming in large numbers to support, and Nepal will look to give some good moments to them to cheer.

WI vs NEP: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : West Indies vs Nepal, Match 25

· Venue : Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

· Time : 11:00 AM IST

· Date : February 15, 2026 (Sunday)

WI vs NEP: Head-to-Head: WI (1) – NEP (2)

These two sides met in a three-match T20I series last year in the UAE. Nepal won two games, while West Indies had one win.

WI vs NEP: Pitch Report

Traditionally, the wicket at Wankhede Stadium offers a lot to the batters. But in recent games, the wicket has gripped more, and spinners have looked more threatening. The wicket is expected to produce another slow deck, and chasing can be difficult. Hence, we might see both captains opting to bat first here.

WI vs NEP: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

WI vs NEP: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday in Mumbai will be sunny with a maximum temperature of 31°C. The expected humidity will be around 32 percent with a moderate wind speed of 8 kmph.

WI vs NEP: Last Five Results

Nepal: W, W, W, L, L

West Indies: L, L, W, W, W

West Indies vs Nepal: Predicted XIs:

West Indies: S. Hope (c) (wk), B. King, S. Hetmyer, R. Powell, S. Rutherford, R. Shepherd, R. Chase, J. Holder, A. Hosein, G. Motie, S. Joseph

Nepal: K. Bhurtel, A. Sheikh (wk), R. Paudel (c), A. Sheikh, D. Airee, L. Bam, G. Jha, Karan KC, S. Lamichhane, N. Yadav, L. Rajbanshi

WI vs NEP: Players to Watch out for

Nepal: For Nepal, Dipendra Singh Airee has been the top performer in both games. He takes wickets and scores crucial runs with the bat, which makes him a key player for this team.

West Indies: Sherfane Rutherford has been in tremendous form with the bat. He is carrying his form from the SA20 and has been the game-changer with the bat.

West Indies vs Nepal Today’s Match Prediction: There is no match between these two sides in any department. Nepal have been good in patches, but their performance in the last game was totally horrible. They were blown away with bat and ball and suffered a 10-wicket defeat, which must have broken their confidence. On the other hand, West Indies have performed better than expectations.

Their top order has been in runs, and the form of Hetmyer and Rutherford is the biggest positive. With the ball, Joseph, Holder, and Shepherd are contributing. But their spin unit of Chase, Hosein, and Motie is firing as they did in the last game. Hence, West Indies are expected to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!