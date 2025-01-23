West Indies Storm into Super Six with Dominant Win in Women's U19 T20 World Cup

Kuala Lumpur: West Indies secured their place in the Super Six stage of the Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 with a commanding 53-run victory over hosts Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Despite posting a modest total of 112 for 7 in their 20 overs, the West Indies bowlers dismantled Malaysia's batting lineup, bowling them out for just 59 runs and finishing third in Group A.

The loss marked Malaysia's exit from the tournament, as they ended at the bottom of the group with three consecutive defeats.

West Indies captain and all-rounder Samara Ramnath was the standout performer in this virtual knockout clash. Although she scored only 5 runs at the top of the order, she made a significant impact with the ball, claiming 4 wickets for just 6 runs. Her figures are the third-best in this edition of the tournament, behind the five-wicket hauls of Vaishnavi Sharma (India) and Maisie Maceira (Scotland).

Malaysia appeared steady at 38 for 2 after 10 overs while chasing a target of 113, but Ramnath triggered a dramatic collapse. She took four crucial wickets, all either bowled or lbw, reducing Malaysia to 59 all out as they lost their last eight wickets for just 21 runs.

Ramnath struck in her second over, dismissing her counterpart, Nur Daniya Syuhada, who had earlier taken her wicket. In the same over, she trapped Nur Izzatul Syafiqa lbw. Returning for her next spell, she clean-bowled Suabika Manivannan before sealing the demolition in the 18th over.

Off-spinners Naijanni Cumberbatch and Erin Deane also contributed with four wickets between them, maintaining relentless pressure on the Malaysian batters.

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, West Indies struggled to accelerate, but Assabi Callender held the innings together with a patient 42-ball 30. Her knock ensured the team had enough runs on the board to defend.

India and Sri Lanka, who face off later in the day, have already secured their spots in the next round, leaving West Indies to join them as the third team from Group A. (ANI)