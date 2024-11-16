West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder to miss Bangladesh Test series due to shoulder rehabilitation

New Delhi [India]: All-rounder Jason Holder will miss the West Indies' upcoming two-match home Test series against Bangaldesh to continue his shoulder rehabilitation.

While Holder missed out on the series, off-spinner Kevin Sinclair returned to the side after recovering from an injury, which made him miss the West Indies' last Test series.

Right-arm pacer Anderson Phillip also made a return to the Test fold for the first time since December 2022. Phillip impressed in the domestic 50-over competition for Trinidad & Tobago.

He followed it up in County Cricket for Lancashire by claiming a nine-wicket match haul against Worcestershire towards the end of September.

Alzarri Joseph is another quick who is returning to the Test side after he was rested for the South Africa series to manage his "considerable workload."

Joseph was the vice-captain of the team before being rested. In his absence, the selectors promoted Joshua Da Silva as Kraigg Brathwaite's deputy. Even with his return, Da Silva has retained the vice-captaincy.

Gudakesh Motie and the uncapped Bryan Charles had to make way for the players incoming for the upcoming series. Motie is playing for the West Indies in the T20I series against England. However, he was not included in the Test side following his disappointing performances against South Africa.

In the two Tests, he just picked three wickets, while Charles, who didn't make his debut in the South Africa series, has been left out of the squad.

The two-match series will begin on November 22 in Antigua and on November 30 in Jamaica. Before the beginning of the series, captain Brathwaite will lead a CWI Select XI for the two-day warm-up against Bangladesh. The game will be held on November 17 and 18 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

West Indies Test squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Joshua Da Silva (vice-capt), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican

CWI Select XI squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Justin Greaves (vice-capt), Ryan Bandoo, Daniel Beckford, Navian Bidaisee, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Chaim Holder, Tevin Imlach, Jordan Johnson, Jair McAllister, Shaaron Lewis, Kimani Melius. (ANI)