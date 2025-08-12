WEF vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction for Match 12, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

WEF vs MNR: Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals are placed third and fourth on the points table.

Welsh Fire have been the worst-performing team in The Hundred Men's Competition. They have never qualified for the knockouts and have won only nine games in the four seasons. They entered the fifth season with a hope to improve on their past, but the start has been very poor. With two consecutive defeats, Welsh Fire are in the bottom two of the table. They will be in action against the two-time finalist Manchester Originals in the upcoming game.

The game will commence at 11 PM IST on August 13 at the Sophia Gardens. The Originals had their first win of the season in the last game. They managed to beat London Spirit by ten runs. But they also have two defeats to start the tournament. However, a win at last must give them some sort of confidence, and the team needs to carry on the momentum into this game.

WEF vs MNR: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, Match 12

· Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

· Time: 11 PM IST

· Date: August 13, 2025 (Wednesday)

WEF vs MNR: Head-to-Head: WEF (2) - MNR (2)

Fans have been treated to an even contest between these two sides whenever they have faced each other. Out of four games between them, Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals have won two contests each.

WEF vs MNR: Pitch Report

The Sophia Gardens produce a high-scoring venue with the fast outfield and flat deck. The boundaries are shorter than usual, and there is not much in it for the bowlers. Traditionally, the score should be around 145-150, with the chasing side having a better record.

WEF vs MNR: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

WEF vs MNR: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Cardiff will be partly cloudy with the predicted humidity between 60 and 65 percent. The temperature will be as high as 27°C with the moderate wind speed of 16 km/h.

WEF vs MNR: Predicted XIs:

Welsh Fire XI: Tom Abell (captain), Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Luke Wells. Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Chris Green, Paul Walter. David Payne, Josh Hull, Saif Zaib, Riley Meredith

Manchester Originals XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben McKinney, Philip Salt (captain), Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory. Heinrich Klaasen, Scott Currie, Farhan Ahmed. Josh Tongue, Noor Ahmad, Sonny Baker

WEF vs MNR: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (Vice Captain)

· Batters: Philip Salt (Captain), Mark Chapman, Steve Smith

· All-rounders: Paul Walter, Chris Green, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie

· Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Riley Meredith

Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have struggled so far, until the last game for Manchester Originals. Can they get another win here? Welsh Fire need a change of tactics, and we might see some changes to their bowling unit as well. Despite scoring well with the bat, they have failed when it comes to restricting the opposition.

Manchester Originals will feel confident to face the dejected Welsh Fire team. The last win must have increased their confidence, and they will fancy their chances here. It will be Manchester Originals who have a great chance, and the match odds are currently in their favor ahead of this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!