WEF vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction for Match 6, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

WEF vs LNS: Welsh Fire and London Spirit started the Hundred Men 2025 with a defeat each.

The double header on Saturday will end with a contest between Welsh Fire and London Spirit. These two sides have had similar starts to their respective campaigns, where they suffered embarrassing defeats. London Spirits were bowled out for just 80 runs against the defending champions, while Welsh Fire faced a defeat at the hands of Northern Superchargers. Hence, both sides will eye to get two points from this match.

They will step on the field at 11 PM IST on Saturday in the game, taking a spot at Sophia Gardens. These two teams have never made it to the final. So that burden will be on them, but the starts have not been good. They need to regroup and find ways to perform. Losing consecutive matches can hurt the campaigns, which is why both teams will be desperately looking to cross the line here.

WEF vs LNS: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, Match 6

· Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

· Time: 11:00 PM IST

· Date: August 9, 2025 (Saturday)

WEF vs LNS: Head-to-Head: WEF (2) – LNS (2)

The competition between the two sides has always been very close. They have played four matches so far, and both have two wins each.

WEF vs LNS: Pitch Report

Sophie Gardens offers a balanced pitch for T20 matches. It has enough swing and seam for the fast bowlers. Spinners will have bounce to play with. For batters, the pitch produces bounce, and batters can play their shots on the up. All in all, this is a good surface for both aspects of the game.

WEF vs LNS: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

WEF vs LNS: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday evening in Cardiff will be cloudy, with the temperature at 19°C maximum. The moderate wind speed is to be around 26 km/h, which is more than normal, while the humidity is likely to be around 60 percent.

WEF vs LNS: Predicted XIs:

Welsh Fire (WEF): Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Steven Smith, Tom Abell (captain). Luke Wells, Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Chris Green, Josh Hull. David Payne, Riley Meredith

London Spirit (LNS): Keaton Jennings, David Warner, Wayne Madsen, Kane Williamson (captain), John Simpson (wk). Liam Dawson, Ash Turner, Ryan Higgins. Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Worrall

WEF vs LNS: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow

· Batters: Steven Smith (Vice Captain), Kane Williamson (Captain), David Warner, Tom Abell

· All-rounders: Liam Dawson, Chris Green, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter

· Bowlers: Richard Gleeson, Riley Meredith

Dream11 Prediction: Both teams lost their first game, which is why it will be important for them to get a win here. London Spirit need to work on their batting, as they are coming off a poor batting display. The bowlers did a decent job for them, but an 80-run all-out is very poor for a team full of superstars.

Welsh Fire still had some good moments in the lost game. But they need contributions from their middle order. Both teams have several flaws, and it is all about making fewer mistakes on the day. But Welsh Fire still had better performance, and they will be favorites for this contest.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!