WAS vs TEX Dream11 Team Prediction for Major League Cricket 2025, Qualifier

WAS vs TEX: The third edition of Major League Cricket (MLC 2025) has come to its business stage. The teams that finished in the top four are into the playoffs. Now these teams will compete against each other, and the top two teams will make it to the final. The first game of the knockout stage will be for the ticket to the final.

The top two ranked sides in the league round will face off in the qualifier. This contest will feature the action between the defending champion, Washington Freedom, and Texas Super Kings. The match will begin at 5:30 AM IST on Wednesday (July 9) at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

This match will decide who will win the ticket to the finale.The reigning champion finished at the top with 16 points. So can they make it to the final in two seasons in a row? On the other hand, after finishing the first two editions in third place, the Super Kings have a chance to make it to their first MLC final.

WAS vs TEX: Match Info.

· Tournament: Major League Cricket 2025

· Match: Washington Freedom (WAS) vs Texas Super Kings (TEX), Qualifier

· Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

· Time: 5:30 AM IST

· Date: July 09, 2025 (Wednesday)

WAS vs TEX: Head-to-Head Stats: WAS (4) – TEX (1)

These two sides have come up against each other five times in total. Washington Freedom have bagged four wins, while Texas Super Kings have crossed the line once.

WAS vs TEX: Pitch Report

The Grand Prairie Stadium is a brilliant batting venue. The conditions are totally in favor of batters with short, square boundaries and a quick outfield. It becomes difficult for the bowling side to defend the total. Already this season, this venue has hosted some high-scoring games, and we might see another one between these two.

WAS vs TEX: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

WAS vs TEX: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening in Dallas predicts a 25 to 30 percent chance of rain with the temperature going to be 31°C. The moderate wind speed is likely to be 8 km/h with an average humidity of 60 percent.

WAS vs TEX: Predicted XIs:

Washington Freedom: Mitchell Owen, Andries Gous (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Maxwell (c), Mukhtar Ahmed, Glenn Phillips, Jack Edwards. Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar

Texas Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Smit Patel (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira, Marcus Stoinis, Calvin Savage, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Zia-ul-Haq, Adam Milne

WAS vs TEX: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Andries Gous

· Batters: Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis (Vice captain), Shubham Ranjane

· All-rounders: Jack Edwards, Marcus Stoinis, Donovan Ferreira, Mitchell Owen (Captain), Rachin Ravindra

· Bowlers: Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad

Dream11 Prediction: Texas Super Kings reached this place on the basis of better NRR. But can they take this luck forward and get into the final? They have had pretty decent outings and even beat the Freedom a week back.

That must have given them some confidence. The form of their top order is very good, and their bowling is a big reason that they might do well here. But they are up against a team that have been the best in the last two seasons.

They're the defending champion and know how to win big games, which is one thing favoring them. But we believe Texas Super Kings have an edge and might start as favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!