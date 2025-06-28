WAS vs SF Dream11 Team Prediction for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 19

WAS vs SF: San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom are at the top of the MLC 2025 table.

WAS vs SF: Washington Freedom beat San Francisco Unicorns to win the second edition of the Major League Cricket. Then, the Unicorns beat the Freedom in the tournament’s opener of the MLC 2025, and now these two teams will take on each other for the second time in the ongoing edition.

This coming game has a scheduled start of 1:30 AM on Sunday (June 29), taking place at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. These two teams are the best sides in this competition and are at the top of the table. Both teams are coming into this game with winning momentum, which makes this game quite an interesting one.

San Francisco Unicorns have beaten all six teams once and have made it to the knockouts. They will be looking to carry on their winning momentum and register yet another win here. On the other hand, Washington Freedom are also coming with five consecutive wins, and this victory will help them to qualify for the next place.

WAS vs SF: Match Info.

· Tournament: Major League Cricket 2025

· Match: Washington Freedom (WAS) vs San Francisco Unicorns (SF), Match 19

· Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

· Time: 1:30 AM IST

· Date: June 29, 2025 (Sunday)

WAS vs SF: Head-to-Head Stats: WAS (2) – SF (2)

San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom have produced even competition in the MLC. Both teams have won two matches each in the four games played so far.

WAS vs SF: Pitch Report

Grand Prairie Stadium is a high-scoring venue. The last two games saw teams chasing 214 and 238, which indicates the characteristics of this venue. We might see another big total, as these two teams have been the best in the last two seasons. Bowling will not be easy, as the surface is flat and the boundaries are short.

WAS vs SF: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

WAS vs SF: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday afternoon in Dallas suggests partly cloudy conditions with the temperature going up to 34°C. The humidity is likely to be around 80 percent while the moderate wind speed is to be 10 km/h.

WAS vs SF: Predicted XIs:

Washington Freedom: Andries Gous (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Jack Edwards, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Mukhtar Ahmed, Mark Adair, Saurabh Netravalkar

San Francisco Unicorns: Finn Allen, Jake Fraser McGurk, Matthew Short (Captain), Sanjay Krishnamurthi Hassan Khan, Romario Shepherd, Xavier Bartlett, Jahmar Hamilton (wicket-keeper), Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Brody Couch

WAS vs SF: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Finn Allen

· Batters: Jake Fraser McGurk, Glenn Maxwell

· All-rounders: Jack Edwards, Rachin Ravindra, Ian Holland, Mitchell Owen (Vice Captain), Matthew Short (Captain), Romario Shepherd

· Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Xavier Bartlett

Dream11 Prediction: This is the much-awaited clash between the two best sides of the tournament. San Francisco Unicorns have already beaten the reigning champion, Washington Freedom, once by 123 runs. That will be a psychological edge for them before this form.

If we look at the form of these two sides, there is not much difference, as both teams have players in form. The toss can be a factor, as the team that will chase might have an edge. But because San Francisco Unicorns have been undefeated and shown great rhythm, they might start this game as favorites.

