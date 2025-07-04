WAS vs SEA Dream11 Team Prediction for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 26

WAS vs SEA: Seattle Orcas had a horrific start with five consecutive defeats, but they seem to have found some rhythm back. Three consecutive wins courtesy of three MOTM performances by Shimron Hetmyer have given some hope to the inaugural season runners-up. Now they just need to carry on the winning momentum.

Seattle Orcas are scheduled to take on the defending champion in the upcoming clash on Saturday. This match will begin at 4:30 AM IST on Saturday at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. Washington Freedom have booked the playoff berth and are third on the table. But this game is important for their placement on the table.

Including them, two more teams have 12 points. That means two points here will help them stay in the top two and make it to the qualifiers. But for the Orcas, this is a do-or-die game because they can't afford to lose a game at this point in the tournament.

WAS vs SEA: Match Info.

· Tournament: Major League Cricket 2025

· Match: Washington Freedom (WAS) vs Seattle Orcas (SEA), Match 26

· Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill

· Time: 4:30 AM IST

· Date: July 05, 2025 (Saturday)

WAS vs SEA: Head-to-Head Stats: WAS (2) – SEA (1)

Major League Cricket has hosted three encounters between these two sides so far. Washington Freedom have been victorious in two games, and Seattle Orcas have one win under their belts.

WAS vs SEA: Pitch Report

In the matches hosted at this venue in the MLC 2025, the pitch has played very well for batters. The weather has been concerning, and rain has made the outfield slightly slow. But this is a six-hitting venue, and big scores have been scored here. Because of the rain prediction, the team should bowl first, which can be an advantage if the game gets shortened.

WAS vs SEA: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

WAS vs SEA: Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests a 30 percent chance of rain during the scheduled time on Saturday evening in Florida. That might be a sign of worry. The temperature will dip down to 28°C with a moderate wind speed of 8 km/h, whereas the humidity index will be around 80 percent.

WAS vs SEA: Predicted XIs:

Washington Freedom: Mitch Owen, Andries Gous (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Maxwell ©. Glenn Phillips, Jack Edwards, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Lockie Ferguson

Seattle Orcas: Shayan Jahangir (wk), Kyle Mayers, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen, Shimron Hetmyer, Sikandar Raza (c), Steven Taylor, Gerald Coetzee, Harmeet Singh, Waqar Salamkheil, Ayan Desai

WAS vs SEA: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous

· Batters: Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Jones, Shimron Hetmyer (Vice Captain)

· All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Kyle Mayers, Mitchell Owen (Captain)

· Bowler: Gerald Coetzee

Dream11 Prediction: Seattle Orcas have picked up the pace with three consecutive wins, and they will be confident for another win. But they have already suffered a defeat against the defending champion, so they need a strong performance now. Washington Freedom are coming off a rare defeat in the last game and need to bounce back.

It was a rain-hit game, which can influence the result. However, these two teams have some big names on their side, but for the Orcas, their top order is not scoring enough. That is why Washington Freedom are more suited to win this game.

