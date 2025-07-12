WAS vs NY Dream11 Team Prediction for Major League Cricket 2025, Final

WAS vs NY: Two champions are set to face each other in the all-important final of the MLC 2025.

WAS vs NY: After 33 high-profile encounters and non-stop action of one month, the third edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC 2025) has reached its final showdown. Two champions are said to collide in the final of the tournament, and one of them will end up with the second MLC title.

The inaugural season champion, MI New York, will take on the current champion, Washington Freedom, at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The game has a scheduled start of 5:30 AM on Monday. Both teams have reached this stage after performing well throughout the season, but everything depends on this match.

The rain helped Washington Freedom to help to the final. They finished at the top of the ladder, which helped them to qualify on the basis of their position in the group. MI New York have taken a long route to reach here. They beat San Francisco Unicorns in the eliminator and then won the Challenger against Texas Super Kings. But there is nothing to look at in the past, and this match will decide everything.

WAS vs NY: Match Info.

· Tournament: Major League Cricket 2025

· Match: Washington Freedom (WAS) vs MI New York (NY), Final

· Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

· Time: 5:30 AM IST

· Date: July 14, 2025 (Monday)

WAS vs NY: Head-to-Head Stats: WAS (4) – NY (2)

These two champions have produced six thrilling encounters in the MLC so far. The Freedom have won the last four games between the two, while MI New York won the first two.

WAS vs NY: Pitch Report

Grand Prairie Stadium has been a pretty good venue for T20 games, which offer enough for the bowlers to exploit. But batters can hit through the line because of the bounce and make use of shorter boundaries on the square. In the final, chasing a target can be difficult sometimes, which is why batting first can be a good option.

WAS vs NY: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

WAS vs NY: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Dallas suggests light rain with 30 percent precipitation. The temperature is hovering around 27°C with an average wind speed of 13 km/h, with the humidity around 85 percent.

WAS vs NY: Predicted XIs:

Washington Freedom: Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wicket-keeper), Jack Edwards, Mitchell Owen. Mark Chapman. Glenn Phillips, Mukhtar Ahmed, O Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ian Holland

MI New York: Kunwarjeet Singh, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Dhillon, Mitch Bracewell, Nosthush Kenjige, Rushil Ugarkar, Trent Boult, Tristan Luus

WAS vs NY: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (Vice captain)

· Batters: Monank Patel, Glenn Maxwell

· All-rounders: Keiron Pollard (Vice Captain), Mitchell Owen (Captain), Rachin Ravindra, Tajinder Singh, Glenn Phillips, Jack Edwards

· Bowler: Trent Boult

Dream11 Prediction: The two teams finished the league stage with contrasting momentum, but things will be different in the final. One small error can hurt the chances. Both sides have won one title each, and they know how to perform under pressure in big matches.

But the current momentum is with Washington Freedom, and they have beaten MI New York twice already this season. They will be confident heading into this game. But MINY have some players who know how to perform in big matches, which is why we believe they have a chance and can win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!