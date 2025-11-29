Was nervous during the bidding, but felt valued when GG picked me via RTM card: Bharti Fulmali

New Delhi: India batter Bharti Fulmali revealed she was nervous during the WPL 2026 auction and said she felt valued when Gujarat Giants (GG) used the Right to Match (RTM) card to secure her for the upcoming season, which will take place from January 9 to February 5, 2026.

Bharti, who played two T20Is for India in 2019, was reacquired by GG for Rs 70 lakh after winning a challenge against the Mumbai Indians (MI). In the 2025 season, Bharti scored her maiden WPL fifty for GG off just 22 balls, giving MI a strong scare.

“I was very stressed when Gujarat Giants picked up the paddle quite late. But I felt good when Mumbai Indians also bid for me. Then GG used their RTM card to keep me; that showed their trust and made me feel really valued,” she said on JioStar.

She also expressed delight at sharing the same dressing room with legendary New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine in the 2026 WPL. “When Gujarat signed Sophie Devine in the first round, I felt very happy.”

“As her teammate, I’ll get to play alongside a big player like her, a T20 World Cup winner, who has won many games for New Zealand. Playing with such great players always helps you improve, and I’m looking forward to a wonderful season 4 with Gujarat Giants,” added Bharti.

In WPL, Bharti has so far averaged 49.25 with the bat and boasts a high strike rate of 151.53 as a finisher. “This will be my proper debut since I only played earlier as an injury replacement for Harleen Deol. After going unsold in the last two auctions, this moment feels very special.”

“I was nervous during the bidding, but felt great when Gujarat Giants picked me. Having played my last two seasons with them, I really wanted to return to this team,” she added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr expressed her excitement to rejoin the Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season, after the franchise reacquired her for Rs. 3 crore. “I can’t wait to be back with the Mumbai Indians family. I’ve absolutely loved my last three years here, especially winning two WPL trophies. I’m really excited to return and look forward to winning more championships with this amazing team.”

--IANS