Vidarbha's fightback: Malewar, Nair lead recovery on Day one of Ranji Trophy Final

Nagpur: At different stages of their careers, Danish Malewar and Karun Nair came together to script a remarkable Vidarbha fightback on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy final against first-time finalists Kerala in Nagpur, as per ESPNcricinfo.

At just 21, Malewar is in his maiden season, having made a name for himself in his age-group cricket. At 33, Nair, a seasoned campaigner and two-time Ranji Trophy champion with Karnataka, is experiencing a resurgence in form that could even lead to an unexpected Test recall eight years after his last international appearance.

On Wednesday, the duo combined for a 215-run fourth-wicket stand, dragging Vidarbha from 24/3 in the first hour to a commanding 254/4 by stumps. However, a moment of miscommunication saw Nair dismissed for 86--run out after Malewar hesitated while attempting to sneak a bye. Despite that setback, Vidarbha finished the day in control on a VCA Stadium pitch that flattened as the play progressed, leaving Kerala struggling to replicate the relentless bowling display they had showcased in the semi-final against Gujarat.

A key highlight of Vidarbha's recovery was how Malewar and Nair neutralized Kerala's spin duo of Jalaj Saxena and Aditya Sarwate--the latter, a former Vidarbha stalwart, having switched sides ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Saxena did create one opportunity when he beat Malewar in flight and induced an outside edge while the batter was on 110, but a crucial mistake by Kerala saw the slip cordon removed just a few overs earlier. The ball flew past the vacant slip position, allowing Malewar to survive.

Nair's dismissal, in contrast, was a moment of brilliance from Rohan Kunnummal. Standing in the slips, Kunnummal reacted swiftly to a deflection off the wicketkeeper's pads, sprinted to his right, and fired a direct hit to catch Nair well short of his crease after Malewar sent him back.

At the close of play, Malewar remained unbeaten on 138--his highest first-class score--alongside nightwatchman Yash Thakur, who finished on 5 not out.

Vidarbha's decision to shuffle their batting order raised eyebrows and could have drawn scrutiny had Malewar and Nair not staged a recovery. Instead of regular opener Atharva Taide, they promoted Parth Rekhade, a lower-order batter, to face the new ball. The experiment failed spectacularly, as Rekhade was trapped lbw just two deliveries into the match--dismissed via DRS after a successful Kerala review.

In another surprise move, Darshan Nalkande, a seam-bowling all-rounder typically batting lower in the order, was sent in at No. 3.

Their only genuine top-order batter, Dhruv Shorey, looked composed but edged a short and wide delivery from Eden Apple Tom--the 19-year-old pacer playing just his third first-class match--to the wicketkeeper.

Malewar and Nair came together at a precarious moment, but instead of going into a defensive shell, they smartly accumulated runs whenever the bowlers erred.

Malewar, known for his disciplined batting, left deliveries well outside off stump, forcing the bowlers to attack straighter. When they pitched it full, his wristy strokeplay came into play, allowing him to flick balls from middle-and-off stump through midwicket and mid-on. He was equally comfortable off the back foot, tucking balls off his hip and punishing anything short.

His half-century came in style, as he stepped out to loft Sarwate over long-on for six. A rare lapse in judgment saw him chase a wide delivery from Nidheesh in the 80s, but Nair kept encouraging him to refocus.

Nair, meanwhile, played the more aggressive role, frequently sweeping the spinners to disrupt their rhythm. He even executed reverse sweeps against Sarwate, ensuring the left-arm spinner couldn't settle into a groove.

His cover drives were a treat to watch, particularly against rookie Apple Tom, who, despite debuting at 16, was still finding his feet in first-class cricket. Against Kerala's attempt to get reverse swing, Nair's solid defense and compact technique neutralized the threat.

Just as Malewar reached the 90s, he showed no signs of nerves--again dancing down the track to Sarwate for a six over long-on to move to 99, before whipping a ball through midwicket for four to reach his maiden first-class century.

Nair, having reached his fifty off 125 balls, accelerated in the final session, punishing fatigued Kerala bowlers in a push for his fourth hundred of the season and 23rd overall. However, his hopes were dashed by the brilliant direct hit from Kunnummal, leaving him visibly frustrated as he flung his bat in disappointment on his way back.

Despite Nair's late dismissal, Vidarbha finished the opening day in command, thanks to the solid foundation laid by Malewar's 138 not out. His knock, combined with the partnership with Nair, helped Vidarbha recover from a disastrous start to post a competitive total.

With the pitch expected to flatten out further, Kerala will need a strong bowling performance on Day Two to prevent Vidarbha from stretching their advantage. However, with Malewar still at the crease, the hosts will be looking to push towards a formidable first-innings total. (ANI)