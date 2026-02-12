USA vs NED Prediction, Match 21, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

After doing well in the last T20 World Cup, the United States of America entered the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with high hopes. But they lost consecutive games facing India and Pakistan. That has put them very near elimination, and only a miracle can save them from here. Their third group game is against the Netherlands. This is a do-or-die game for their survival.

This game will be live on February 13 (Friday) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, with a scheduled start of 7 PM IST. If the USA lose this game, they will be knocked out of the competition officially. On the other hand, Netherlands have one win and one defeat under their belts. They are coming off a good win over Namibia, and they will be confident of doing well here.

USA vs NED: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : United States of America vs Netherlands, Match 21

· Venue : MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 13, 2026 (Friday)

USA vs NED: Head-to-Head: USA (0) – NED (3)

The upcoming contest will be the fourth meeting between these two sides. So far, the Netherlands have beaten the UAE in all three games.

USA vs NED: Pitch Report

The wicket at MA Chidambaram Stadium has produced two great games in this tournament. The batters have dominated here and both games have been chased down. Spinners have some help and there will be grip from the wicket, but batting will be major aspect on this pitch.

USA vs NED: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

USA vs NED: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday evening will be cloudy with the humidity between 70 and 75 percent. The temperature will be around 25°C, with a moderate wind speed of 11 kmph.

USA vs NED: Last Five Results

Netherlands: L, L, NR, L, W

United States of America: L, W, W, L, L

United States of America vs Netherlands: Predicted XIs:

United States of America: A. Gous (wk), S. Jahangir, M. Patel (c), M. Kumar, S. Ranjane, H. Singh, S. Krishnamurthi, Md. Mohsin, S. van Schalkwyk, A. Khan, S. Netravalkar

Netherlands: M. Levitt, M. O'Dowd, S. Edwards (c & wk), B. de Leede, C. Ackermann, L. van Beek, Z. Lion-Cachet, R. van der Merwe, A. Dutt, T. van der Gugten, F. Klaassen

USA vs NED: Players to Watch out for

Netherlands: Shubham Ranjane has been the standout performer for the USA in two games, and he has scored the most runs for this team. The form he is in, he will be a key batter for them.

United States: Bas de Leede has been the biggest match-winner for the Dutch. He is coming off a Player of the Match award against Namibia. His ability to contribute with bat and ball makes him an asset for this game.

United States of America vs Netherlands Today’s Match Prediction: USA have a strong bowling unit, but an injury to Ali Khan and the poor form of Saurabh Netravalkar has also not helped them much. With the bat, Andries Gous and captain Monank Patel have been out of runs. These are their key players and are struggling, which is effecting the team.

But the Netherlands have done well in both games. They were unlucky to lose the game against Pakistan. But it was backed up by a great effort against Namibia and they are looking in great form. That will make them favorites for this game going ahead.

