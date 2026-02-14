USA vs NAM Prediction, Match 27, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

In Group A, the upcoming contest will be held between the United States of America and Namibia. This contest will be live from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 15 (Sunday) at 3 PM IST. These two sides have lost two games each. The USA lost to India and Pakistan, but after suffering these defeats, they found some form in their third group game.

The USA thrashed the Netherlands by a big margin of 93 runs. This is the highest win margin by an associate nation in the history of the T20 World Cup. They have a chance to record consecutive wins and beat Namibia. On the other hand, Namibia have suffered consecutive defeats, and they are desperate to win a game. Can they break the losing pattern and win a game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

Read More

USA vs NAM: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : United States of America vs Namibia, Match 26

· Venue : MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

· Time : 3:00 PM IST

· Date : February 15, 2026 (Sunday)

USA vs NAM: Head-to-Head: USA (2) – NAM (0)

So far, the United States have locked horns with Namibia twice in the T20 internationals. Both games have been won by the USA.

USA vs NAM: Pitch Report

The wicket at Chepauk Stadium is expected to be slow, but the wicket has played well for the batters in three games played here so far. Especially batters are expected to get good conditions in the first innings. We saw in the previous game, the batting conditions became tough in the chase as the wicket got slow. Something similar we can expect here as well.

USA vs NAM: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

USA vs NAM: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday afternoon in Chennai shows partly cloudy conditions. The temperature will be a maximum of 28°C with a moderate wind speed of 14 kmph with a humidity between 45 and 55 percent.

USA vs NAM: Last Five Results

Namibia: W, L, W, L, L

United States of America: W, W, L, L, L

United States of America vs Namibia: Predicted XIs:

United States of America: M. Patel (c), S. Jahangir (wk), M. Kumar, S. Mukkamalla, S. Krishnamurthi, S. Ranjane, H. Singh, Md. Mohsin, S. van Schalkwyk, N. Kenjige, A. Khan

Namibia: L. Steenkamp, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, J. Frylinck, G. Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, M. Kruger, R. Trumpelmann, Z. Green (wk), B. Scholtz, B. Shikongo, M. Heingo

USA vs NAM: Players to Watch out for

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus has been the top player for Namibia. He is the leading scorer for his country and one of the leading wicket-takers in T20Is as well.

United States of America: Formwise, Shubham Ranjane has been the most consistent player for USA. He has scored 37, 51, and 48* in three innings. He will look to take it forward and play another quality innings here.

United States of America vs Namibia Today’s Match Prediction: The toss will be crucial here, as the team that bats first will have a little more chance of winning. It is because, early on, the wicket in the first innings will be better, and as the game moves forward, the second innings will be difficult. Namibia have been poor in both aspects.

But their batting has been horrible, as their batters have failed to adjust to these conditions. But with a win under their belts, the USA are looking very good at the moment. They have made some changes to their squad, which has worked well for them. Hence, the USA will be the favorite for this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!