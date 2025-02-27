UP Warriorz replaces Chamari Athapaththu with Georgia Voll in WPL 2025

New Delhi: UP Warriorz (UPW) picked Georgia Voll as a replacement for Chamari Athapaththu for the remainder of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, as per the WPL media release.

A top-order batter, Voll represents Australia in international cricket. A rising star, the 21-year-old has made a sparkling start to her international career, scoring a century in just her second ODI. She has played three T20Is, three ODIs, and one Test for Australia.

The Australian batter will join UPW for INR 30 Lakh. She has only played three T20Is so far for the Women in Yellow. The top-order batter made her debut in the shortest format of the game in January this year.

Before this, she participated in the Women's Big Bash League's 2024-25 season, where she represented Sydney Thunder and scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 144 and was the second-highest run-getter for her side.

Athapaththu will be resuming national duties for Sri Lanka. The series against New Zealand Women will be starting with the first of three ODIs in Napier the following day, followed by as many T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo.

UP Warriorz is currently in fourth place in the WPL 2025 points table, with two wins and four points in their five matches so far in the ongoing tournament.

Their next match in the competition is against Gujarat Giants on Monday, March 3, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This would be the first match at this venue in the 2025 edition. (ANI)