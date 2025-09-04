UAE vs PAK Prediction, 5th T20I, United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-series 2025

UAE vs PAK Prediction: United Arab Emirates will be in for a must-win game against Pakistan on Thursday in the ongoing T20I Tri-series.

After a defeat against Afghanistan in the last game, Pakistan will look to regroup and get back on track. They are scheduled to face the host, United Arab Emirates, in the upcoming match of the Tri-series. The game will be live at 8:30 PM IST on September 4, hosted at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Pakistan are still at the top of the table and are almost through to the final.

But they will look to get a win here and keep the winning momentum. UAE have not done justice to the home conditions they are playing in. They have been on the losing side in two matches, which has put them in a do-or-die situation. They tried hard in these matches, but it wasn't enough. They need a strong performance if they want to survive in this tri-series. However, it will be tough for them because of the non-performance of some key players.

UAE vs PAK: Match Info.

· Series: United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-series 2025

· Match: United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan, 5th T20I

· Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

· Time: 8:30 PM IST

· Date: September 4, 2025 (Thursday)

UAE vs PAK: Head-to-Head: United Arab Emirates (0) vs Pakistan (2)

The upcoming contest will be the third game between these two teams in the shorter format. Pakistan have bagged wins in both games played between the two so far.

UAE vs PAK: Pitch Report

Sharjah Cricket Ground has produced good tracks, and the team that has batted first has won all four games. That will influence the toss, as the team that wins it will look to bat first. The surface can become slow with time, which makes it tough to bat in the second innings.

UAE vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

UAE vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday in Sharjah shows excessive humidity with a 39°C highest temperature. The humidity will be in excess of 35 percent with the wind speed at 19 km/h on average.

UAE vs PAK: Last Five Matches Results

United Arab Emirates: W, W, L, L, L

Pakistan: L, W, W, W, L

UAE vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

United Arab Emirates XI: MD Waseem (c), MD Zohaib, A. Khan, R. Chopra (wk), H. Kaushik, E. D’Souza, S. Khan, D. Parashar, H. Ali, MD Rohid Khan, J. Siddique

Pakistan XI: S. Farhan, S. Ayub, F. Zaman, S. Agha (c), H. Nawaz, MD Nawaz, MD Haris (wk), F. Ashraf, H. Ali, A. Ahmed, H. Rauf

UAE vs PAK: Probable Best Batter

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem has had two impactful knocks already and is the third-highest scorer. He has been pretty good at the top and is the only UAE batter that has shown great applications to face these teams.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub has not been able to perform as he would have liked. But we all know how dangerous he is once he gets going. He will be looking to put a good score under his belt against a slightly weaker UAE attack.

UAE vs PAK: Probable Best Bowler

United Arab Emirates: Haider Ali has been the pick of the bowlers for the hosts in recent times. He has 18 wickets in last ten games and is bowling at an economy rate of 5.35.

Pakistan: Haris Rauf is expected to do well here. UAE batters are not used to playing against a quick bowler like Haris, which can be vital for him taking these wickets.

Match Prediction: UAE have failed to compete in this tri-series, which was expected as they have not been playing consistently against higher-ranked teams. Only a few batters have shown the courage of taking on the bowlers. The other batters are struggling badly. The UAE bowling attack has not been able to contain the opposition.

They have given runs at the higher economy rate. So, they have an uphill task for them in this game. Pakistan have their issues, but still, they are better than UAE in both departments. They have a few of the best T20 players. Hence, Pakistan are likely to beat UAE in this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!