UAE vs PAK Prediction, 2nd T20I, United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-series 2025

UAE vs PAK Prediction: Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan to record a 39-run win in the first game of the UAE T20I Tri-Series.

The first game of the United Arab Emirates Tri-series saw a great game which comfortably ended in favor of Pakistan. They were the better team and have recorded a win. Now, one more win can help them get very close to the final of the Tri-Series. They will be up against United Arab Emirates in the second game. Both sides will step on the field at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM IST.

The top order didn't have a great game for Pakistan. So, they will look to get into the rhythm against a slightly weaker bowling attack. The bowlers, as usual, did a tremendous job for the Men in Green and were on point. It will be UAE, that will have to put up a special performance to compete against Pakistan. The only thing in their favor will be that they are playing at home and know the conditions.

UAE vs PAK: Match Info.

· Series: United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-series 2025

· Match: United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I

· Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

· Time: 8:30 PM IST

· Date: August 30, 2025 (Saturday)

UAE vs PAK: Head-to-Head Record: United Arab Emirates (0) vs Pakistan (1)

The upcoming game will be the second T20I ever between these two sides. Pakistan won the first match comfortably between the two.

UAE vs PAK: Pitch Report

The first game saw an even surface at Sharjah. Pacers were getting the swing and movement while cutters were sticking to the surfaces. Spinners had their impact as the ball was gripping. Batters, who spent some time, got used to the wicket and scored well. Similar playing conditions are expected for this game as well.

UAE vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

UAE vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Sharjah suggests hot and humid conditions, with the highest temperature to be recorded around 36°C with the average wind speed around 14 km/h. The humidity index should be around 55 percent.

UAE vs PAK: Last Five Matches Results

United Arab Emirates: L, W, W, W, L

Pakistan: W, W, L, W, W

UAE vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

United Arab Emirates XI: M. Waseem (C), A. Sharafu, A. Sharma (Wk), A. Khan, D. Parashar, E. D’Souza, H. Ali, H. Kaushik, J. Siddique, M. Zohaib, S. Khan

Pakistan XI: S. Ayub, S. Farhan, F. Zaman, Salman Ali Agha ©, Md. Haris (wk), H. Nawaz, F. Ashraf, S. Afridi, Md. Nawaz, H. Rauf, S. Muqeem

UAE vs PAK: Probable Best Batter

United Arab Emirates: UAE need a good performance from captain Muhammad Waseem. He has someone who has faced Pakistan's bowler earlier at various levels and will be the one who can take the innings forward.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub had an average game, but he has the game to make an impact from the start. The left-hander is well equipped with counterattacking ability, and UAE will want him to get out cheaply.

UAE vs PAK: Probable Best Bowler

United Arab Emirates: Haider Ali has been in red-hot form for UAE. In the last nine T20Is, he has taken 16 wickets, but his role in the middle overs will be crucial for his team.

Pakistan: Haris Rauf had a great first game, and he took 4/31 and was very difficult to handle at times. His pace and aggression make him a tough bowler to face.

Match Prediction: The match odds are currently favoring Pakistan. They are superior to UAE in both departments. The pace attack is experienced and also performing currently. They have more explosive batting options available, and they can maintain a high strike rate consistently. UAE have limited resources and don't have the exposure to play against big teams consistently.

That sometimes can make an impact under pressure. Though UAE look like a pretty good side, beating Pakistan need a strong performance with luck as well. Pakistan are currently favorites to win this game, and beating Afghanistan show how strong they are.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!