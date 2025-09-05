UAE vs AFG Prediction, 6th T20I, United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-series 2025

UAE vs AFG Prediction: UAE are in search of a consolation win as Pakistan and Afghanistan are through to the final.

The UAE Tri-series has received its two finalists, and the hosts have been eliminated from the final scheduled for this coming Sunday. Meanwhile, the final group game will bring the contest between UAE and Afghanistan on September 5 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST, taking place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After three consecutive defeats, UAE must have found several flaws within the team.

They need firepower with the bat, and their death bowling is another issue with them. On the other hand, Afghanistan are a tough team in these conditions, and they have shown it rightly. Beating Pakistan must have given them a lot of confidence, and they will be looking to win this tri-series. This contest will not change the scenario of this tri-series, but both teams can use this game to give chances to the players who have not played so far.

UAE vs AFG: Match Info.

· Series: United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-series 2025

· Match: United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, 6th T20I

· Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

· Time: 8:30 PM IST

· Date: September 5, 2025 (Friday)

UAE vs AFG: Head-to-Head: United Arab Emirates (3) vs Afghanistan (10)

Afghanistan have a big lead over UAE in the T20 internationals. They have bagged 10 out of 13 matches between the two sides, whereas UAE have been successful in three matches.

UAE vs AFG: Pitch Report

Sharjah Cricket Stadium has a firm surface, which offers good carry when the ball is new. The dry surface tends to get slower, which produces spin and turn in the lateral stages. All five totals have been defended so far, which suggests how difficult it becomes chasing.

UAE vs AFG: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

UAE vs AFG: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday evening in Sharjah suggests clear conditions with the temperature around 36°C. The expected humidity in the evening is likely to be around 45 and 55 percent, with the average wind speed around 11 km/h.

UAE vs AFG: Last Five Matches Results

United Arab Emirates: W, L, L, L, L

Afghanistan: W, W, L, W, W

UAE vs AFG: Predicted XIs:

United Arab Emirates XI: MD Waseem (c), A. Khan, A. Sharafu, R. Chopra (wk), E. DSouza, H. Kaushik, D. Parashar, H. Ali, MD Jawadullah, MD Rohid Khan, J. Siddique

Afghanistan XI: R. Gurbaz (wk), S. Atal, I. Zadran, D. Rasooli, A. Omarzai, K. Janat, MD Nabi, R. Khan (c), A. Ghazanfar, N. Ahmad, F. Farooqi

UAE vs AFG: Probable Best Batter

United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu scored a good fifty in the last game and made 68 off 51 balls. He played good shots and handled the pace and spin pretty well. He will surely be high on confidence ahead of this game.

Afghanistan: It is tough to pick one between Ibrahim Zadran and Sediquallah Atal, as both batters have scored two half-centuries in a row. So, they will be in search of another significant score.

UAE vs AFG: Probable Best Bowler

United Arab Emirates: Haider Ali has responded well to the challenge in this tri-series. He is coming off a good spell against Pakistan, where he took 2/17.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan is known for producing game-changing spells. There are not many that can match what he brings to the table.

Match Prediction: Afghanistan have one of the best spin attacks in the world with Rashid, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi. These four in the bowling lineup are making sure that the opposition doesn't get away with easy runs. Then, Zadran and Atal have been in great form and making runs in almost every chance they are getting.

Afghanistan are high on confidence, and they are just sticking to their plans and executing them perfectly. But UAE don't have that luxury of having so many match-winners. They have limited resources and haven't played enough games against top-tier sides. Hence, we believe Afghanistan are designated to win this game.

