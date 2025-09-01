UAE vs AFG Prediction, 3rd T20I, United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-series 2025

UAE vs AFG Prediction: United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan are in a do-or-die situation for a place in the Tri-Series final.

After losing their respective games against Pakistan, both United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan are scheduled to be up against each other in the upcoming clash of the T20I Tri-Series. These teams will be in action at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 1 in the game, starting at 8:30 PM. Afghanistan bowled well but batted poorly. UAE had a better batting display, but bowling was totally fragile.

Interestingly, this is a home venue for both sides, and they know it very well. Afghanistan had a rather poor game where they failed badly because of the middle-order collapse. They need a good start from their top order. UAE, on the other hand, still have a long way to go. They are a lower-tier cricket team, but they have played enough against Afghanistan and would be aware of how to plan against them.

UAE vs AFG: Match Info.

· Series: United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-series 2025

· Match: United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I

· Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

· Time: 8:30 PM IST

· Date: September 1, 2025 (Monday)

UAE vs AFG: Head-to-Head Record: United Arab Emirates (3) vs Afghanistan (9)

Afghanistan have not let the UAE get away with many chances. In 12 games played between the two sides, Afghanistan have bagged nine wins as compared to three for United Arab Emirates.

UAE vs AFG: Pitch Report

The surface at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has played pretty well so far. The batters have exploited short boundaries and a fast outfield. Dew has also played in favor of the batting sides, and the ball is coming nicely on bat. The expected score should be around 165-170, and bowling first is recommended.

UAE vs AFG: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

UAE vs AFG: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Monday evening suggests hot conditions, where the temperature will be up to 36° C during the scheduled time. The humidity should be hovering around 55 and 60 percent, with the average wind speed around 13 km/h.

UAE vs AFG: Last Five Matches Results

United Arab Emirates: W, W, W, L, L

Afghanistan: L, L, W, W, L

UAE vs AFG: Predicted XIs:

United Arab Emirates XI: MD. Waseem (C), A. Sharafu, A. Sharma (Wk), A. Khan, D. Parashar, E. D’Souza, H. Ali, H. Kaushik, J. Siddique, MD. Zohaib, S. Khan

Afghanistan XI: I. Zadran, R. Gurbaz (wk), S. Atal, A. Omarzai, D. Rasooli, MD. Nabi, R. Khan (c), K. Janat, M. Ur Rahman, F. Farooqi, F. Ahmad Malik

UAE vs AFG: Probable Best Batter

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem has been the main batting pillar for UAE. He has been their best scorer in the last few series and even played a great quick knock against Pakistan.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is expected to do well here. He played a good hand in the first match but got out at the wrong time. Now, he will be eager to take it forward.

UAE vs AFG: Probable Best Bowler

United Arab Emirates: Haider Ali has 18 wickets in the last ten T20Is. That tells how great he is at bowling at the moment. A good spell can help his team reach a good position.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan will be aiming to take his team to win. His four overs in the middle will decide which way this game will be heading.

Match Prediction: United Arab Emirates can use their home conditions well. But Afghanistan have also played enough in the UAE to adjust quickly. The two batting lineups are totally different. UAE batters are not exposed enough against a quality bowling lineup, while Afghanistan have improved their batting standards in the last year or so.

Afghanistan have one of the best spin attacks in the world, while UAE mainly rely on Haider Ali with the ball. The pace attack of both teams is pretty similar, but the experience factor falls in favor of Afghanistan. Hence, Afghanistan have more chances to win this game.

