Tymal Mills signs one-year contract extension with Sussex Cricket

New Delhi: Sussex Cricket on Monday announced that captain Tymal Mills has signed a one-year contract extension. The new deal will see the T20 World Cup winner remain with Sussex until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Having spent over a decade with Sussex, Mills has established himself as one of the most successful T20 bowlers in the history of the game. In 2023, he became Sussex’s all-time leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, surpassing Will Beer.

A year later, he was appointed as T20 captain. Under Mills’ leadership, Sussex reached T20 Finals Day in thrilling fashion—dominating the South Group before convincingly defeating Lancashire in a packed quarter-final at Hove.

Speaking on the new deal, Mills said, “The Club continues to mean a lot for me both on and off the field and I’m still hungry to help deliver success in the T20 Blast.

“We have a lot of talent and match winners within the squad and now is the time to capitalise on that and push for silverware and I’m excited to try and do so both as captain and as a bowler. I look forward to seeing everybody down at Hove again in the summer for what’s hopefully going to be a great season.”

Sussex’s Director of Cricket, Paul Farbrace, added, "He is a huge part of everything we do at Sussex Cricket, not just his wicket taking, or captaincy of the Blast team, but also, his fantastic professionalism that sets such great examples for all our players at the Club.

“Tymal has always been a leader in the dressing room but has taken to the captaincy of the T20 team with real skill, a high level of passion and continues to drive the standards around the team, and our goal to get back to Finals Day at Edgbaston and win the T20 Vitality Blast trophy.”

