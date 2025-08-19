TRT vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match 20, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

TRT vs MNR: The two finalists of the 2022 season will face each other in the upcoming contest.

The competition is approaching its final frontier. The next game will feature an encounter between the two teams that played the final of the second edition in 2022. It is between Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals. This game will be held at Trent Bridge, which will start at 11 PM IST on August 19. Trent Rockets have the winning momentum on their side. They are at the second spot with 12 points.

A couple of wins from this position can help them secure a place in the next round. Secondly, if they can win this game, they have a chance to replace Oval Invincibles from the top spot as well. So, they have a win-win situation here. However, Manchester Originals had a slight struggle this season. They will be playing this game to survive in this competition. Though they had a brilliant win in the last game, they are in a must-win situation here.

TRT vs MNR: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, Match 20

· Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

· Time: 11 PM IST

· Date: August 19, 2025 (Tuesday)

TRT vs MNR: Head-to-Head: TRT (4) - MNR (1)

Trent Rockets have brilliant track record against Manchester Originals. They have beaten them in four out of five matches, including a win in the final of the second edition. One game has ended in favor of Manchester Originals.

TRT vs MNR: Pitch Report

Trent Bridge has been a good batting venue. Teams have chased down big totals here. Even in the two games played this season, the team batting second has won. The surface will offer pace and bounce early on, where fast bowlers can use the conditions to good effect.

TRT vs MNR: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

TRT vs MNR: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday in Nottingham predicts cloudy conditions in the evening with the humidity around 70 percent. The highest temperature will be around 18°C with a wind speed of 16 km/h.

TRT vs MNR: Predicted XIs:

Trent Rockets XI: T. Banton, J. Root, R. Ahmed, A. Hose, M. Holden, T. Moores (wk), M. Stoinis, D. Willey (c), C. Harrison, C. Parkinson, L. Ferguson, A. Hosein

Manchester Originals XI: J. Buttler (wk), P. Salt (c), B. McKinney, H. Klaasen, R.Ravindra, J.Tongue, M. Hurst, S. Currie, L. Gregory, N. Ahmad, S. Baker

TRT vs MNR: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Tom Banton, Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler

· Batters: Rachin Ravindra, Philip Salt

· All-rounders: Rehan Ahmed, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis

· Bowlers: Josh Tongue, Scott Currie, Akeal Hosein

Dream11 Prediction: The last win for Manchester Originals must have done wonders to their confidence. They will be feeling more confident with the return in the form of Heinrich Klaasen. Even Rachin Ravindra's availability has made their batting order one of the best. The bowlers are also doing their job pretty well, and now they are looking like a complete unit.

But Trent Rockets have been more consistent with their form, and they are a pretty solid unit. Their bowling lineup is very good, and batters are doing their job. Playing at home will also give them confidence to do well in this match. But the way Manchester Originals won the last game, they are favorites for this game.

