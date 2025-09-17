Top Fastest ODI Centuries for India in Women's Cricket, featuring Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana made history on Wednesday as she became the No. 1 ranked ODI batter in women's cricket. She dethroned England's women's captain, Nat Sciver Brunt, to achieve this feat. And now she has celebrated her feat with another amazing record.

Smriti, who scored a counterattacking fifty in the first ODI against Australia Women, has backed it up with a stunning century in the ongoing ODI in Mullanpur. It is her 12th ODI ton, and she now has the joint third-most ODI centuries in women's cricket. She slammed a 77-ball century. Here we will talk about the top five fastest hundreds for India's women's team in ODI cricket.

Top 5 fastest ODI Centuries for India's women's cricket, featuring Smriti Mandhana

5. Jemimah Rodrigues (89 balls) vs SA-W, Colombo, 2025

Star middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues holds the record for the fifth fastest ODI century for India in women's cricket. She scored an 89-ball century in Colombo against Sri Lanka Women in May 2025. She came to the crease at 50/3 and slammed 123 off 101 balls, with 15 fours and one six. Her partnership with Deepti Sharma (93 off 84) helped India reach 337/9, and they ended up winning it by 23 runs in the end.

4. Harmanpreet Kaur (87 balls) vs SA-W, Bengaluru, 2024

One of the fastest ODI centuries by an Indian captain in women's cricket is registered under the name of Harmanpreet Kaur. She slammed an 87-ball hundred against South Africa Women in Bengaluru in June 2024. It was the first innings, and she scored an unbeaten 103 off 88 balls, with three sixes and nine fours. Smriti Mandhana also scored 136 off 120 balls. India made 325/3 and restricted South Africa Women to 321/6 to register a nail-biting win by four runs. Harmanpreet's century made the difference eventually.

3. Harmanpreet Kaur (82 balls) vs ENG-W, Chester-le-Street, 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur has a few fantastic centuries for India. Her fastest one came against England women in July 2025 in Chester-le-Street. It was the final game, and India batted first to score a massive total of 318/5 in 50 overs. Everyone chipped in for India, and Harmanpreet slammed an 82-ball ton and scored 102 off just 84 balls, with 14 boundaries. England replied with 305 all out, and India won by 13 runs.

2. Smriti Mandhana (77 balls) vs AUS-W, Mullanpur, 2025

India's premium all-format batter Smriti Mandhana has one of the fastest centuries for India in women's cricket. She slammed a 77-ball ton against Australia Women in Mullanpur in September 2025. She was unstoppable from the first ball and scored 117 runs off 91 balls, with four sixes and 14 fours. It was her third ODI century against Australia Women.

1. Smriti Mandhana (70 balls) vs IRE-W, Rajkot, 2025

Smriti Mandhana holds the record for the top two fastest centuries for India in women's cricket. She slammed the fastest off just 70 balls in Rajkot against Ireland Women in January 2025. This game saw India posting the fourth highest ODI total ever in women's cricket and making 435/5. Smriti scored 135 runs off just 80 balls, with 12 fours and seven sixes. Pratika Rawal also scored 154 off 129, and both openers added 233 runs for the first wicket. Ireland Women only scored 131 runs, and India won it by a massive 304 runs.