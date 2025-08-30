TKR vs GUY Prediction for Match 17, Caribbean Premier League 2025

TKR vs GUY: Trinbago Knight Riders need a win to retain their top spot on the points table.

The four-time champion Trinbago Knight Riders have started the Caribbean Premier League 2025 in a grand manner and won four of the five matches they have played in the first half of the tournament. That has helped the Knight Riders to get to the top of the table, and they are ahead of the other teams in the race. Their top spot will be tested as they face the 2023 winner, Guyana Amazon Warriors, in the upcoming game.

Both teams will lock horns at Brian Lara Stadium on Sunday at 4:30 AM IST (August 31). The Knight Riders will look to record another win and take one more step towards the playoffs. Guyana Amazon Warriors have also had a pretty good start. They have won two of the three games, and another win here will improve their chances for the next round.

TKR vs GUY: Match Info.

· Series: Caribbean Premier League 2025

· Match: Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY), Match 17

· Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

· Time: 4:30 AM IST

· Date: August 31, 2025 (Sunday)

TKR vs GUY: Head-to-Head Stats: TKR (16) – GUY (15)

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors have been put against each other 31 times in the CPL. The Knight Riders have bagged 16 wins, while the Warriors have 15 wins.

TKR vs GUY: Pitch Report

The overcast conditions will be ideal for fast bowlers early on. They can use the conditions to get more swing. The slow outfield will also make it slightly challenging for the batting side. However, the boundaries are not big enough, and defending can be tough in such venues.

TKR vs GUY: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

TKR vs GUY: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday evening in Trinidad suggests the possibility of passing showers with the humidity around 85 percent. The maximum temperature will be around 28°C with an average wind speed of 10 km/h.

TKR vs GUY: Predicted XIs:

Trinbago Knight Riders XI: N. Pooran (c & wk), A. Hales, C. Munro, S. Narine, K. Carty, K. Pollard, A. Russell, A. Hosein, M. Clarke, Md. Amir, Ali Khan

Guyana Amazon Warriors XI: B. McDermott, K. Anderson, S. Hope (wk), S. Hetmyer, M. Ali, I. Ahmed, R. Shepherd, D. Pretorius, G. Motie, J. Blades, I. Tahir (c)

TKR vs GUY: Probable Best Batter

Trinbago Knight Riders: Colin Munro is coming off a fifty and is the leading scorer this season. He is the top scorer with 283 runs at an average and strike rate of 56.60 and 177.98, respectively.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shai Hope has taken his international form to the CPL 2025 and has scored runs in all three games for them. In just three innings, he has scored 161 runs at an average of 80.50.

TKR vs GUY: Probable Best Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders: Mohammed Amir has bagged a Player of the Match award. He has taken 8 wickets so far and is bowling pretty well with new and old balls.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Dwaine Pretorius has been the pick of the bowler for the Warriors. He has taken six wickets in three games and is bowling the difficult overs.

TKR vs GUY: Last Five Matches Results

Trinbago Knight Riders: W, L, W, W, W

Guyana Amazon Warriors: W, W, W, W, L

TKR vs GUY Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors lost their last game, which must have broken their momentum, which they earned with two consecutive wins. They will be looking to make a comeback, but it won't be easy, as they are against the best side of the first half. The Warriors need to work on their bowling department, as they failed to defend 202 in the last game.

Trinbago Knight Riders are performing in all departments, and their strong top order and loads of experience in their bowling unit will give them an edge over their opposition in this game. Trinbago Knight Riders will be favorites going into this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!