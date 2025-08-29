TKR vs BR Prediction for Match 16, Caribbean Premier League 2025

TKR vs BR: Barbados Royals are searching for their maiden win in the Caribbean Premier League 2025.

The second half of the league stage, the Caribbean Premier League 2025, will kick off with a thrilling game between two teams with six CPL titles between them. The four-time champion Trinbago Knight Riders will take on the two-time champion Barbados Royals in the upcoming game. This contest has a scheduled start of 5:30 AM IST on August 30 (Saturday) at Brian Lara Stadium.

Barbados Royals have had a tough start and have slipped to the bottom of the points table. They have been featured in three matches and have no wins. Hence, it is important for their position to bag a win in this game. Meanwhile, Trinbago Knight Riders have been on a roll with three wins in four matches. They have a chance to get a win here and move to the no. 1 spot on the points table.

TKR vs BR: Match Info.

· Series: Caribbean Premier League 2025

· Match: Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) vs Barbados Royals (BR), Match 16

· Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

· Time: 5:30 AM IST

· Date: August 30, 2025 (Saturday)

TKR vs BR: Head-to-Head: TKR (16) – BR (10)

These two former CPL champions have locked horns 26 times in total. Trinbago Knight Riders have bagged 10 wins as compared to six for Barbados Royals.

TKR vs BR: Pitch Report

Brain Lara Stadium offers a balanced surface for T20 cricket. This wicket is slightly slow, which will help the ball to turn and keep low. It is a low-scoring venue where the average score is around 150-155. Chasing is recommended here, as the batting in the second innings will be slightly better.

TKR vs BR: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

TKR vs BR: Weather Report

The weather forecast for this game indicates a 20 percent chance of rain on Friday evening. The temperature is to be around 30°C with a moderate wind speed around 13 km/h and 75 percent humidity.

TKR vs BR: Predicted XIs:

Trinbago Knight Riders XI: C. Munro, A. Hales, K. Carty, N. Pooran (c & wk), K. Pollard, A. Russell, A. Hosein, S. Narine, M. Clarke, Md. Amir, Ali Khan

Barbados Royals XI: Q. de Kock (wk), B. King, K. Alleyne, K. James, R. Powell (c), S. Rutherford, D. Sams, N. Young, R. Simmonds, E. Bosch, J. Warrican

TKR vs BR: Probable Best Batter

Trinbago Knight Riders: After doing well in the first three games, Colin Munro had a low score in the last game. But the form he has shown in the first three games has put him in the top three scorers this season.

Barbados Royals: Quinton de Kock is a seasoned campaigner and has started the CPL 2025 with a fifty. He offers a great experience, and his ability to take the game away from the top makes him a big wicket for the opposition.

TKR vs BR: Probable Best Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders: Usman Tariq has jumped to the second spot for the most wickets in CPL 2025. He already has 8 wickets in just three innings, with a great economy rate of 7.50.

Barbados Royals: Daniel Sams is a great bowler to have. He bowls mainly in the death overs and has several types of slow ones. He will have a big role in this game against a strong TKR batting lineup.

TKR vs BR: Last Five Matches Results

Trinbago Knight Riders: L, W, L, W, W

Barbados Royals: W, L, L, L, NR

TKR vs BR Prediction: Barbados Royals have not had great starts to this season, but it doesn't mean that they will lose this game as well. The Royals need a better batting performance. In both games, they have not been able to score a good total. Bowling is still a better suit for them.

Trinbago Knight Riders have been great in both departments. They have a number of top performers playing for them this season. Then the contributions from others are also consistent. The local players are doing a good job for them, and the star-studded lineup they have will be favorites to win this game.

