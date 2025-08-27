TKR vs ABF Prediction for Match 14, Caribbean Premier League 2025

TKR vs ABF: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons aim to keep the top place on the points table in the CPL 2025.

The next game in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2025 will bring two exciting teams up against each other on the cricket field. The four-time champion Trinbago Knight Riders are ready to lock horns with Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in match no. 14, taking place at Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday (August 28) starting at 4:30 AM IST. This match will give the Falcons a chance to retain their top spot.

They are coming off a 7-wicket win over the Patriots, which helped them jump to the top. They have seven points on the board, but their NRR of -1.103 is an issue. The Falcons have played more than half of their matches, and every remaining game is important for their qualification. Trinbago Knight Riders have bagged two wins in three games and are looking very good. One win here will help them move to no. 2 on the ladder.

TKR vs ABF: Match Info.

· Series: Caribbean Premier League 2025

· Match: Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (ABF), Match 14

· Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

· Time: 4:30 AM IST

· Date: August 28, 2025 (Thursday)

TKR vs ABF: Head-to-Head: TKR (0) – ABF (3)

Trinbago Knight Riders have yet to win a game against the Falcons. There have been three games, and all these games ended in favor of the Falcons.

TKR vs ABF: Pitch Report

Brian Lara Stadium has been a good venue for the chasing side, as 10 out of 15 T20 games here have been won by the chasing team. The first-inning average score here is around 135-140, and the surface is on the slower side, which makes it slightly tough to bat on. However, the batting conditions might get better, and batters will be able to perform well in the second innings.

TKR vs ABF: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

TKR vs ABF: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Trinidad suggests clear conditions with no rain, whereas the humidity is expected to be around 80 percent. The highest temperature to be recorded will be around 29°C with a moderate wind speed of 13 km/h.

TKR vs ABF: Predicted XIs:

Trinbago Knight Riders XI: Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Colin Munro, Keacy Carty. Alex Hales, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Usman Tariq. Akeal Hosein, Md. Amir, McKenny Clarke

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons XI: Imad Wasim (c), Andries Gous (wk), Jewel Andrew, Karima Gore. Shakib Al Hasan, Rahkeem Cornwall, Fabian Allen. Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer, Salman Irshad, Usama Mir

TKR vs ABF: Probable Best Batter

Trinbago Knight Riders: Colin Munro has played three innings and is the second-highest scorer already. He has recorded 120, 44, and 43 in three innings and showed his good form. The left-hander will be a big wicket in this game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Karima Gore has been in great form. He is the leading scorer with 218 runs. He is coming off a great half-century in the last game, and his ability to perform under pressure makes him an important player.

TKR vs ABF: Probable Best Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders: Pakistani spinner Usman Tariq has been fantastic with his variations. With 8 wickets in three games, he is the second-highest wicket-taker already. He is difficult to pick and perfectly suited for this pitch.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Obed McCoy is bowling in good rhythm, and with 8 wickets, he is the leading wicket-taker for the Falcons. His death bowling has helped his team restrict the opposition.

TKR vs ABF: Last Five Matches Results

Trinbago Knight Riders: W, L, W, L, W

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: W, NR, W, L, W

TKR vs ABF Prediction: It is going to be a tough battle between two good teams. Both sides have star-studded lineups, and the team with better nerve will get an edge in the game. The Knight Riders have some of the world's best T20I players, like Pollard, Russell, Pooran, Narine, Munro, Hales, and Amir. They are certainly very strong on paper.

That is why they might start this game as favorites. But you can't write off a team that is at the top of the table. The Falcons do have some limitations, especially with the batting unit they have. So, a lot will depend on how their bowlers respond to this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!