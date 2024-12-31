Tim Southee Enters PSL Season 10 Draft Former Kiwi Paceman Joins Gwadar Cricket Action

Lahore: Former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has signed up for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 draft.

Pakistan Super League took to X on Tuesday to announce that Southee has entered the draft with a post which read, "Kiwi pace supreme Tim Southee enters the HBL PSL Draft!"

The PSL Season 10 will be held in Gwadar city of Balochistan on January 11. The season will begin on April 8 and will conclude on May 19.

Southee, 36, recently had his last dance with New Zealand during their recent 2-1 Test series defeat against England. The right-arm quick with six wickets in three Tests, averaging 54.33.

Considered one of the many modern-day greats from the class of the 2008 ICC U19 World Cup, Southee made an everlasting impact with the ball in New Zealand's history. However, his domain of impact was visible with the bat as well.

After the home series against England recently, Southee walked away from the game with 776 international wickets at an average of 29.57, the most by any Kiwi bowler across all formats. Southee secured 391 Test wickets at an average of 30.26, the second-most by any NZ bowler, behind Richard Hadlee (431 scalps).

He is the leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 164 wickets at an average of 22.38, the most by any bowler. With 221 ODI wickets, he also is the third-highest wicket-taker in ODIs for Kiwis, behind Kyle Mills (240 wickets) and Daniel Vettori (297 wickets).

Southee was also a capable lower-order batter, with 3,288 runs in 394 matches at an average of 14.11, with eight fifties. The majority of his runs came in the Test format, amassing 2,245 runs at an average of 15.48, with seven fifties. His tally of 98 sixes in Tests is the fourth-highest in the format by any player.

Even with all the accomplishments to his name, Southee could not lift any white-ball trophy with Kiwis. He secured the inaugural ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 title, NZ's first-ever world title in any form of the sport.

Southee also made his impact felt in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). He featured in 54 matches and took 47 wickets, averaging 37.06 at an economy rate of 8.66, with best figures of 3/20. Southee represented top franchises during his time, including Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. (ANI)