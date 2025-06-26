Tickets sold out for India-Australia Sydney ODI and Canberra T20I games: CA

New Delhi: Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday that public tickets allocation for the India-Australia ODI match in Sydney and T20I game in Canberra in November have been sold out four months before their commencement.

Apart from record-breaking sales of the Ashes, CA added that they have noticed huge interest from the Indian diaspora towards buying tickets when the side plays a white-ball series in Australia in October-November.

Such has been the effect that 90,000 tickets for eight matches – with T20Is in Melbourne and Brisbane being hugely popular - have already been sold out just two weeks after ticket sales window was opened.

"Exhausting our public ticket allocation for the SCG ODI and Manuka Oval T20I four months prior to the series is a testament to the tremendous interest for the upcoming season amongst cricket fans.

"We are thrilled to see continued strong engagement amongst Indian diaspora off the back of a record-breaking Border Gavaskar series last summer. The forecast strong turnout of Australian and Indian fans means we’ll again have a fantastic atmosphere at each match.

"There is extreme interest in what promises to be our biggest ever summer of cricket, so we encourage fans to buy early to avoid missing out on the action,” said Joel Morrison, Executive General Manager Events & Operations, Cricket Australia, in a statement.

CA further said that more than 16 per cent of the tickets sold so far have been purchased by Indian fan clubs. Bharat Army has been one of the most active fan clubs, purchasing over 2,400 tickets. Fans based in India have also shown significant enthusiasm, buying more than 1,400 tickets.

Additionally, Amit Goyal from Brissy Baniyas, an Aggarwal community in Australia, has acquired 880 tickets for the Gabba T20I, becoming the highest individual buyer for a single match, while Indian Community of Gold Coast and Pakka Local have purchased over 500 tickets for the Gold Coast and MCG T20Is, respectively.

Men’s ODI Series v India

October 19: Perth Stadium, Perth,

October 23: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide,

October 25: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Men’s T20I Series v India

October 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra,

October 31: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne,

November 2: Bellerive Oval, Hobart,

November 6: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast

November 8: The Gabba, Brisbane

--IANS