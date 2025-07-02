TEX vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 23

TEX vs WAS: The reigning champion, Washington Freedom, are one win away from making it to the top of the league stage. With 12 points, they are placed second on the ladder and will be in action in the next game. The Freedom will take on the in-form Texas Super Kings on Thursday.

This match will begin at 4:30 AM at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. The difference between the two teams is just two points, as the Super Kings are third on the table with ten points. This win can help them to move to the top of the points table.

That is why this match holds a lot of importance, as the winner will go up in the race of Qualifiers. That will help the top two teams to get two shots for the final. Both sides are in great form, and it is expected to be a great battle between these sides.

TEX vs WAS: Match Info.

· Tournament: Major League Cricket 2025

· Match: Washington Freedom (WAS) vs Texas Super Kings (TEX), Match 23

· Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

· Time: 4:30 AM IST

· Date: July 03, 2025 (Thursday)

TEX vs WAS: Head-to-Head Stats: TEX (0) – WAS (2)

These two MLC sides have been up against each other thrice so far. Washington Freedom have been victorious two times, while one match has been called off. Texas Super Kings have not won any game against the Freedom.

TEX vs WAS: Pitch Report

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground has been a good batting venue. It has been made to assist the batting teams because of the small boundaries and fast outfield. However, the new ball will move for the first few overs, but spinners will have very little help. Overall, this is a good chase venue and very hard to defend.

TEX vs WAS: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

TEX vs WAS: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday evening in Lauderhill, Florida, suggests thunderstorms during the scheduled time of the game. The temperature might hover around 27°C with a moderate wind speed of 8 km/h. The humidity might reach up to 80 percent.

TEX vs WAS: Predicted XIs:

Washington Freedom: Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Maxwell (captain), Andries Gous (wk), Obus Pienaar, Jack Edwards, Glenn Phillips, Mukhtar Ahmed, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ian Holland, Amila Aponso

Texas Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (captain), Smit Patel (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Donovan Ferreira, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shubham Ranjane, Calvin Savage, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq

TEX vs WAS: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Andries Gous

· Batters: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell

· All-rounders: Ian Holland, Donovan Ferreira, Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Marcus Stoinis

· Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein

Dream11 Prediction: These two sides are in great form. The Super Kings are coming off two great wins, and a century from Faf du Plessis in the last game must have given more confidence to the batting side. He is a big part of their batting unit. But they are up against a team that has won six games in a row.

They are in great form and have already beaten the Super Kings earlier this season. The defending champion has played in good form, and they are doing almost everything right in both departments. That is why they will be favorites to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!