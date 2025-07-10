TEX vs NY Dream11 Team Prediction for Major League Cricket 2025, Challenger

TEX vs NY: The Major League Cricket 2025 has two games left to play, and those matches will decide the winner of the third season. The defending champion, Washington Freedom, are already in the final, and the second finalist will be decided after the game between MI New York and Texas Super Kings.

These two will be up against each other at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, starting at 5:30 AM on Saturday. This is the last chance for these two teams to get close to a title. MI New York did it in the first season, but they have been inconsistent this season.

However, they have managed to come to this stage. Can they perform well under conditions? Texas Super Kings have finished the previous season losing the Challenger. Will they lose three in a row? There are a lot of ifs and buts; the team that can handle pressure and perform out of their skin will get a win.

TEX vs NY: Match Info.

· Tournament: Major League Cricket 2025

· Match: Texas Super Kings (TEX) vs MI New York (NY), Challenger

· Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

· Time: 5:30 AM IST

· Date: July 12, 2025 (Saturday)

TEX vs NY: Head-to-Head Stats: TEX (4) – NY (0)

Including two matches this season, Texas Super Kings and MI New York have come up against each other five times in total. The Super Kings have been incredible with four wins, and MINY have not won any game, while one match was washed out.

TEX vs NY: Pitch Report

Due to consistent rain in the past few days, the pitch has become slow and sluggish. That adds to the challenge for the batting side. The bowlers will enjoy bowling here because of the variable bounce. Some balls might keep low while others might rise awkwardly.

TEX vs NY: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

TEX vs NY: Weather Report

There is no sign of rain on Friday evening in Dallas, which is a great sign. The weather will be as high as 33°C with a moderate wind speed of 21 km/h. The expected humidity to revolve around 45 and 50 percent.

TEX vs NY: Predicted XIs:

Texas Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Smit Patel (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Donovan Ferreira, Marcus Stoinis, Shubham Ranjane, Calvin Savage, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Zia-ul-Haq, Adam Milne

MI New York: Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Singh, Michael Bracewell, Heath Richards, Nosthush Kenjige, Tristan Luus, Rushil Ugarkar, Trent Boult

TEX vs NY: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran (Vice captain), Quinton de Kock

· Batters: Monank Patel, Michael Bracewell, Faf du Plessis (Captain)

· All-rounders: Keiron Pollard, Tajinder Singh, Marcus Stoinis, D Ferreira

· Bowler: Noor Ahmad, Trent Boult

Dream11 Prediction: The match is expected to be a great battle between two good teams. MI New York have found their way to reach this position, but still, they are struggling with the consistency. Pooran, De Kock, Pollard, and Bracewell have not been scoring consistently. But their bowlers have been on point, which can make a difference in this game.

Texas Super Kings are short on game time, as they played their last match almost a week ago. But they are in better form, and the momentum is with them. They have already beaten MI New York twice this season and will have the psychological edge. They will start as favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!