SUS vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction for Vitality T20 Blast 2025, July 5

SUS vs HAM: Sussex and Hampshire are set to collide in the South Group of the T20 Blast 2025.

SUS vs HAM: The resumption of the Vitality T20 Blast 2025 began with some thrilling games. Two more high-profile matches are scheduled to take place this weekend. From the South Group, Sussex and Hampshire will be in action. This will be the second game of the day, which starts at 11:30 PM IST on Saturday.

This contest will take place at County Ground, Hove, where these two sides will put in their best to get points from this game. The 2009 winner, Sussex, have done a pretty decent job to shift to third place on the table. They have bagged five wins in 8 games, and a win here gives them a chance to move to the second spot.

On the other hand, the three-time champion Hampshire started the tournament with three straight wins, but they are winless in the last five. That has put them in sixth place. They can’t afford to lose a couple more matches. Hence, their qualification for the knockout virtually depends on this game.

SUS vs HAM: Match Info.

· Tournament: Vitality T20 Blast 2025

· Match: Sussex (SUS) vs Hampshire (HAM), South Group

· Venue: County Ground, Hove

· Time: 11:30 PM IST

· Date: July 05, 2025 (Saturday)

SUS vs HAM: Head-to-Head Stats: SUS (17) – HAM (19)

These two sides have collided against each other 41 times in the T20 Blast history. The competition is very close, as Hampshire have bagged 19 wins as compared to 17 wins for Sussex.

SUS vs HAM: Pitch Report

The County Ground in Hove is a seamer-friendly wicket, which assists the fast bowlers. Generally, the new ball moves initially, and the bounce is very good. The batting conditions are expected to improve as the game goes on. The average score here this season is around 165-170, and the team batting first has done better in comparison.

SUS vs HAM: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: N/A (Not televised in India)

· Digital: Sony LIV or Jio Hotstar (App or website)

SUS vs HAM: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday evening predicts light rain with a 25 percent chance. The temperature is likely to hover around 18°C with the humidity level going up to 93 percent while the moderate wind blows at a higher speed at 35 km/h.

SUS vs HAM: Predicted XIs:

Sussex: Daniel Hughes, Tom Clark, Harrison Ward, James Coles, John Simpson (wk), Tom Alsop, Nathan McAndrew. Danny Lamb, Tymal Mills (c)Ollie Robinson, Henry Crocombe

Hampshire: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Toby Albert, James Vince (c), Dewald Brevis, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller. Liam Dawson, Benny Howell, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Edward Jack

SUS vs HAM: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Toby Albert, John Simpson

· Batters: James Vince, Dewald Brevis

· All-rounders: Benny Howell (Vice Captain), James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Nathan McAndrew, James Coles (Captain)

· Bowlers: Scott Currie, Tymal Mills

Dream11 Prediction: This is the first game between these two sides this season. Hampshire have been below-par in the last few matches. They are unable to score enough runs with the bat, which is putting pressure on the team. The three-time champions also have a few players unavailable due to national duties.

That has hampered their performance this season. Their confidence is also very low. On the other hand, Sussex have been pretty impressive, and they are making good decisions for the team's selection. That is why Sussex will have an upper hand and will be favorites for this game.

