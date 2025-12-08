Stewart to resume full-time role as Surrey’s director of cricket with immediate effect

London: Former England captain Alec Stewart will resume his full-time role as Surrey’s director of cricket after stepping back from it last year to care for his wife Lynn.

Stewart, 62, had continued in a high performance advisory capacity for Surrey with a reduced workload to support Lynn, who passed away in April this year after a long battle with cancer.

“Surrey has always been my home and I am now ready to return to full time duties with the Club again. My priorities have always been to support the cricket management team and the squad to be the best county in the country, to bring cricketers into our professional squad through our pathway system and help players to fulfil their dreams of representing their country,” said Stewart in a statement on Monday.

Stewart first assumed the role of Surrey’s Director of Men’s Cricket in 2013, overseeing a period of sustained success that has yielded four County Championship titles. Under him, four players from Surrey have turned out for England and are currently in the Test squad for the ongoing Ashes in Australia.

“Alec is a legend of Surrey and we are looking forward to having him back in his role as Director of Men’s Cricket. Alec’s record speaks for itself and he’s been the driving force in so much of the Club’s success over many, many years,” said Oli Slipper, Chair at Surrey.

Stewart played 133 Tests and 170 ODIs for England from 1990 to 2003, and was a member of the side reaching the Men’s ODI World Cup final in 1992. “Alec’s commitment, drive and attention to detail has built the team into the side it is today and we know he will continue to progress the team as he resumes his role at the helm on the men’s game in the county.”

“Alec has remained an important part of the cricket management team over the last 12 months and he continues to drive the highest of standards across the Club,” added Steve Elworthy, CEO at Surrey.

