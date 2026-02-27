Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Prediction, Match 50, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

England's win against New Zealand in Colombo has opened a massive door for Pakistan. Now, Pakistan have their fate in their own hands, and they can't blame anyone if they fail to grab the chances. The scenario is pretty clear: Pakistan need to win the next game by 65 runs, and if they chase, they have to win by at least seven overs to spare. Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the final Super 8 clash of Group 2.

This contest will be live from Pallakele International Cricket Stadium on February 28 (Saturday) at 7 PM IST. Sri Lanka are already out of the tournament, and they have nothing to lose. But they can spoil the party of Pakistan and hurt their chances of qualification. Sri Lanka have already been poor with the bat, and if they fail again, it won't be a surprise. But Pakistan will be under pressure. But they need a strong performance to grab the small chance thrown at them.

SL vs PAK: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Match 50, Super 8

· Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 28, 2026 (Saturday)

SL vs PAK: Head-to-Head: SL (12) – PAK (17)

The upcoming contest will be the 30th time these two sides will take on each other in the shorter format. Pakistan are ahead with 17 wins, and Sri Lanka have managed to win 12 matches.

SL vs PAK: Pitch Report

The wicket in Pallekele is slow, and there will be good grip and turn for the bowlers. Seamers will extract good movement with the new ball, and the turn will be throughout the game. Batting first can be handy here because of chasing under pressure in slow conditions.

SL vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

SL vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday evening in Pallekele will be clear with a humidity around 76 percent. The temperature will be around 20°C, with a moderate wind speed of 2 km/h.

SL vs PAK: Last Five Results

Pakistan: W, L, W, NR, L

Sri Lanka: W, W, L, L, L

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka: K. Mendis (wk), P. Nissanka, C. Asalanka, P. Rathnayake, K. Mendis, D. Wellalage, D. Shanaka (c), D. Hemantha, M. Theekshana, D. Chameera, D. Madushanka

Pakistan: S. Farhan, S. Agha (c), S. Ayub, F. Zaman, B. Azam, U. Khan (wk), S. Khan, S. Afridi, Md. Nawaz, N. Shah, U. Tariq

SL vs PAK: Players to Watch out for

Pakistan: Pakistan need a big win, and Sahibzada Farhan holds the key for them. He is the leading scorer in the tournament and is looking confident. He can hit sixes; that is what Pakistan need to qualify.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka has failed in the last two games, and it is very rare that he fails in three consecutive innings. His innings can help Sri Lanka do well.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Today’s Match Prediction: Pakistan are under pressure to win and achieve a big win. So, it is all about them at this moment and how they deal with this game. Sri Lanka are already down and out, but they can't be taken lightly. In their home conditions, they can adjust well and perform for this game.

Sri Lanka are looking rusty with the bat, and they need runs from their top order. Pakistan need a better combination and need to include Naseem and Abrar in the bowling unit, and also the batters need to go with a positive approach. Pakistan have been the better side, and we believe they will beat Sri Lanka in this game.

