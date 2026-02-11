Sri Lanka vs Oman Prediction, Match 16, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka had a poor performance ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026; it wasn't good, as they lost ODI and T20I series at home against England. But they have started the marquee event on a winning note, beating Ireland in their first group game by 20 runs. Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis were the stars with the bat, and the spin duo of Theekshana and Hasaranga took three wickets each.

But after a win, Sri Lanka had a body blow when Hasaranga was ruled out of the tournament, suffering a serious tear in his left hamstring. So, Sri Lanka had a lot to plan ahead of the coming games. They are gearing up to take on Oman in Pallekele. This contest will be live from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 12 (Thursday) at 11 AM IST. Oman lost to Zimbabwe in their first group game and looked uncomfortable in these conditions.

Read More

SL vs OMN: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Sri Lanka vs Oman, Match 16

· Venue : Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

· Time : 11:00 AM IST

· Date : February 12, 2026 (Thursday)

SL vs OMN: Head-to-Head: SL (0) – OMN (0)

The upcoming game on Thursday will be the first time when Sri Lanka will face Oman in a T20I game.

SL vs OMN: Pitch Report

Pallekele International Stadium is expected to be a spin wicket, which will have grip and turn for the slow bowlers. Traditionally, it is very good for bowlers, with seamers having assistance up front. The wickets get slower with time. Bowling first in overhead conditions on a slow wicket can be a good option here.

SL vs OMN: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

SL vs OMN: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday in Pallakele shows overhead conditions with 15 percent precipitation of rain. The maximum temperature will be 27°C, with a moderate wind speed of 16 kmph and 68 percent humidity.

SL vs OMN: Last Five Results

Oman: W, L, W, W, L

Sri Lanka: W, L, L, L, W

Sri Lanka vs Oman: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka: P. Nissanka, K Mishara, K. Mendis (wk), P. Rathnayake, K. Mendis, D. Shanaka (c), D. Wellalage, C. Asalanka, D. Chameera, M Theekshana, M. Pathirana

Oman: J. Singh (c), A. Kaleem, W. Ali, H. Mirza, K. Sonavale, J. Ramanandi, S. Mehmood, V. Shukla (wk), N. Khan, S. Faisal, S. Ahmed

SL vs OMN: Players to Watch out for

Oman: Sufyan Mehmood has been contributing with bat and ball for Oman. He even did well even in the first game of the tournament against Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka: It was Kusal Mendis' half-century, which set the platform for Sri Lanka in the first game. He has been in good form and is making sure that his team gets a good start.

Sri Lanka vs Oman Today’s Match Prediction: The wicket in Pallekele suits Sri Lanka more. They have a good spin unit, despite losing Hasaranga. Then the batters know how to adjust to these slow conditions. That is what they did in their first game as well. Oman have an inexperienced batch of batters, which needs a substantial start to post a total.

But their batters might struggle in these conditions as they did in the first game as well. Then, it was hard for their bowlers to adjust to the line and length for these conditions. Hence, Sri Lanka are better suited to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!