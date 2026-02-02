Sri Lanka vs England Prediction 3rd T20I, England tour of Sri Lanka 2026

England's tour of Sri Lanka has come to its end as the two teams will lock horns for the final time. England won the ODI series and followed it up with the T20I series win as well. The visitors have a 2-0 unbeatable lead as they are all set to take on Sri Lanka in the final T20I. The third and final game will be live at 7 PM IST at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on January 3 (Tuesday).

Tom Banton came good in the middle order and scored an important half-century in the chase in the second game. He scored an unbeaten 54 off 33 when the team was in trouble. Jos Buttler (39 off 29) and captain Harry Brook (36 off 12) made significant contributions. For Sri Lanka, all top four scored between 32 and 40 but there was not any big knock. But Sri Lanka will be looking to show a better display and record a win.

Read More

SL vs ENG: Match Info.

· Series : Sri Lanka vs England T20I Series 2026

· Match : Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd T20I

· Venue : Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele · Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 03, 2026 (Tuesday)

Sri Lanka vs England: Head-to-Head: SL (4) – ENG (12)

England have now stretched their lead to 12 wins over Sri Lanka in T20 internationals. Sri Lanka have managed to win four remaining games between the two.

SL vs ENG: Pitch Report

The wicket in Pallekele is a great wicket for the bowlers. Especially, spinners or slow bowlers will enjoy bowling because of the slowness of the wicket; there will also be fast turn and grip. The bounce will be uneven in the lateral stages. Already both games have been impacted because of rain, so it is better to bowl first here.

SL vs ENG: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Sony Sports Network

· Digital : Sony LIV and FanCode (App or Website)

SL vs ENG: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening in Pallekele indicates passing showers. The temperature will be between 22 and 24°C, with a moderate wind speed of 4 km/h and 78 percent humidity.

SL vs ENG: Last Five Results

England: NR, W, NR, W, W

Sri Lanka: L, NR, W, L, L

Sri Lanka vs England: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka: P. Nissanka, K. Mishara, K. Mendis (wk), C. Asalanka, P. Rathnayake, J. Liyanage, D. Shanaka (c), D. Wellalage, W. Hasaranga, M. Pathirana, E. Malinga

England: P. Salt, J. Buttler (wk), J. Bethell, T. Banton, H. Brook (c), S. Curran, W. Jacks, J. Overton, L. Dawson, J. Archer, A. Rashid

SL vs ENG: Players to Watch out for

England: Tom Banton has outperformed all big players in the English lineup and shown great temperament to bat in these conditions. Hence, he will be a key batter for England.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis has been the best Sri Lankan batter against England. He has been good in the power play and has looked in control.

Sri Lanka vs England Today’s Match Prediction: Sri Lanka have fought well, but to beat a top-tier side, they need more. They have been better on some occasions but have not been able to finish the game, which is one area that they need to improve with the T20 World Cup 2026 coming up. They have failed to use the home conditions ideally.

On the other hand, England's powerful batting lineup has taken them out of pressure in both games. That has been their real strength. Sri Lankan spinners looked average, but the English spinners have outperformed them. That is why we believe England will win this game in Pallekele.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!