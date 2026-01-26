Sri Lanka vs England Prediction 3rd ODI, England tour of Sri Lanka 2026

It has been an exciting ODI series between Sri Lanka and England so far. These two teams have not let the opposition get away so far. Sri Lanka produced a good display in the first ODI with several good contributions. England bounced back well in the second game, and Joe Root played a major role for the team with his all-round effort. The series is evenly poised at 1-1.

Hence, the series decider between the two sides will be live on January 27 (Tuesday) at R. Premadasa Stadium starting at 2:30 PM IST. Sri Lanka failed to form partnerships with the bat, and there were too many starts, but no batter could play a big innings. For England, Joe Root scored consecutive half-centuries, and there were some good performances from other players. England have the momentum, and they will look to produce another good game here to win the series.

Read More

SL vs ENG: Match Info.

· Series : Sri Lanka vs England ODI Series 2026

· Match : Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd ODI

· Venue : R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo · Time : 2:30 PM IST

· Date : January 27, 2026 (Tuesday)

Sri Lanka vs England: Head-to-Head: SL (38) – ENG (39)

The win in the second ODI was the 39th ODI win for England against Sri Lanka. These sides have squared off 81 times. Sri Lanka have ended as the winner in 38 games, while there is one tie and three called-off games as well.

SL vs ENG: Pitch Report

The wicket at R. Premadasa Stadium is tough. It favors the bowlers more. Already batters have found it hard to get going here, and only batters with solid technique can succeed here. The uneven bounce and cracks are making it an even harder job. It is tough to bat, but if you know the target, you can bat accordingly. Hence, batting second can be ideal here.

SL vs ENG: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Sony Sports Network

· Digital : Sony LIV and FanCode (App or Website)

SL vs ENG: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday in Colombo shows chances of passing showers. The overcast conditions have been consistent in the last few days, while the temperature will be a maximum of 28°C with 18 kmph wind speed and 76 percent humidity.

SL vs ENG: Last Five Results

England: L, L, L, L, W

Sri Lanka: L, L, L, W, L

Sri Lanka vs England: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka: K. Mishara, P. Nissanka, K. Mendis (wk), D. de Silva, J. Liyanage, P. Rathnayake, C. Asalanka (c), D. Wellalage, P. Madushan, J. Vandersay, A. Fernando

England: B. Duckett, W. Jacks, J. Root, H. Brook (c), J. Bethell, J. Buttler (wk), S. Curran, J. Overton, R. Ahmed, L. Dawson, A. Rashid

SL vs ENG: Players to Watch out for

England: Joe Root has been the best player on this tough wicket. He produced a great all-round effort to take England to win in the last game. With his experience, he is expected to do well once again.

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva is someone who can contribute with bat and ball. He has had good starts, and a big inning is around the corner. With the ball, he had a good spell in the last game.

Sri Lanka vs England Today’s Match Prediction: The inconsistency with the bat has been an issue for Sri Lanka in the last year or so. They are overly dependent on their top order. Pathum Nissanka has failed in both games, which has put pressure on the middle order. So, if their top order fails again, it can be tough for them.

England bowled well in the last game and kept taking wickets. That is what Sri Lanka missed. With the bat, the form of Joe Root is a big positive for England, and the visitors have a chance to win the series on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!