Sri Lanka vs England Prediction 2nd T20I, England tour of Sri Lanka 2026

England had continued the momentum of the ODI series win in the T20Is and hammered Sri Lanka in the first T20I as well. They beat the host in a rain-hit game by 11 runs. Sri Lanka tried hard with the ball, but their batters didn't give them much to defend. Once again, despite several starts, there were not big innings. It seems they are taking too much pressure from posting big totals.

England also had a little tumble with the bat, but their powerful batting lineup helped them cross the line. Phil Salt's inclusion made an impact straight away. However, Sri Lanka still had some positives. Especially in their bowling unit, which saw good performances from Matheesha Pathirana and Eshan Malinga. But Sam Curran's hat-trick turned the game in favor of England. Now, these two teams will meet in the second T20I. This game will be live from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 1 (Sunday) at 7 PM IST.

Read More

SL vs ENG: Match Info.

· Series : Sri Lanka vs England T20I Series 2026

· Match : Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd T20I

· Venue : Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele · Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 01, 2026 (Sunday)

Sri Lanka vs England: Head-to-Head: SL (4) – ENG (11)

England have now won 11 T20Is against Sri Lanka until now. A total of 15 games have been played between these two former T20I champions, and Sri Lanka have managed four victories.

SL vs ENG: Pitch Report

The wicket in Pallekele is sluggish and will get slower with time. Batting will be difficult in both innings, and the weather conditions might make it more challenging for the batting sides. There will be bounce for the fast bowlers, and spinners will get grip and turn from the wicket.

SL vs ENG: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Sony Sports Network

· Digital : Sony LIV and FanCode (App or Website)

SL vs ENG: Weather Report

The weather forecast in Pallekele for Sunday evening indicates light rain during the game time. The temperature is likely to be around 23°C, with 81 percent humidity and 6 kmph wind speed.

SL vs ENG: Last Five Results

England: W, NR, W, NR, W

Sri Lanka: L, L, NR, W, L

Sri Lanka vs England: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka: P. Nissanka, K. Mishara, K. Mendis (wk), D. de Silva, C. Asalanka, J. Liyanage, D. Shanaka (c), W. Hasaranga, M. Theekshana, M. Pathirana, E. Malinga

England: P. Salt, J. Buttler (wk), J. Bethell, T. Banton, H. Brook (c), S. Curran, W. Jacks, J. Overton, L. Dawson, J. Archer, A. Rashid

SL vs ENG: Players to Watch out for

England: Phil Salt is the one to watch out for. Irrespective of the pitch, with the stroke play he has, he can take the game away within the powerplay.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis has been the best batter for Sri Lanka on this tour. His ability to change gears makes him a key batter for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs England Today’s Match Prediction: Sri Lanka seem to have found their bowling rhythm back, and they did pretty well with the ball. But it has been a consistent issue for them with the bat. They have not been able to post high totals, and the pitch here is also something where they don't have the batting firepower to do such things.

England have a good chance to win the series because their batting has always been a strong suit. They have the batters, who can take the bowlers apart at any pitch or condition. Hence, England will start the game as favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!