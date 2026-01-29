Sri Lanka vs England Prediction 1st T20I, England tour of Sri Lanka 2026

The three-match ODI series ended in favor of England as they beat Sri Lanka 2-1 by winning the last two games. Captain Harry Brook slammed a record-breaking century along with a typical hundred by Joe Root. The duo took England to a winning total. But now the format will be different, as the two teams are scheduled to play three T20Is to get ready for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The first T20I will be live from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on January 30 (Friday) at 7 PM IST. Dasun Shanaka will lead the star-studded Sri Lankan side. They will have some new faces in their bowling unit for this series. England didn't have many changes from their ODI squad. Phil Salt is back, and he has been a revolution at the top for England.

Read More

SL vs ENG: Match Info.

· Series : Sri Lanka vs England T20I Series 2026

· Match : Sri Lanka vs England, 1st T20I

· Venue : Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele · Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : January 30, 2026 (Friday)

Sri Lanka vs England: Head-to-Head: SL (4) – ENG (10)

The upcoming contest will be the 15th T20I meeting between these two sides. England have a fantastic record with ten wins, whereas Sri Lanka have managed four wins until now.

SL vs ENG: Pitch Report

The wicket in Pallekele is slow, and spinners will get more out of the wicket. The wicket is expected to get slower with time, and batters will find it hard to time the ball. That is why the toss will be crucial and chasing will be ideal here.

SL vs ENG: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Sony Sports Network

· Digital : Sony LIV and FanCode (App or Website)

SL vs ENG: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday in Pallekele indicates light rain during the scheduled time. The temperature will be around 24°C with 81 percent humidity and 6 kmph wind speed.

SL vs ENG: Last Five Results

England: NR, W, NR, W, NR

Sri Lanka: W, L, L, NR, W

Sri Lanka vs England: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (C), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

SL vs ENG: Players to Watch out for

England: Phil Salt is the highest-ranked English batter. He is a very aggressive batter and can change the game in the span of 6-7 overs.

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva is the man in form. He adds a lot with bat and ball. That is why he is a very crucial player for Sri Lanka in this format.

Sri Lanka vs England Today’s Match Prediction: With only three matches left to play for these two teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, both teams will look to get a winning start. England are very strong with the bat. The power they possess from top to middle—if something happens, Sri Lanka might not be able to match.

That is why it is important for Sri Lanka to bowl well. But the combination isn't looking that deadly for Sri Lanka. For England, Jofra Archer is set to be back, and they will be ready to pump Sri Lanka in this game. Hence, we think England are expected to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!