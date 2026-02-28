South Africa vs Zimbabwe Prediction, Match 51, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is approaching its end, and the tournament will head to the semifinals. South Africa have made it through to the next round with two consecutive wins. The second team to qualify for the semis from Group 1 will be decided after the last Super 8 game. Before that, South Africa will take on Zimbabwe in Delhi.

This contest will be live from Arun Jaitley Stadium at 3 PM IST on March 1 (Sunday). The Proteas have been in exceptional form, and they have thrashed all big oppositions like India, New Zealand, and West Indies, who have come in their way. Their top order is scoring runs, and their middle order is contributing. For Zimbabwe, it is all about pride. They have been eliminated already, but they can be a canny opponent on their day. Zimbabwe have done a lot of things wrong in the Super 8 round, but they must learn and address those areas.

SA vs ZIM: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Match 51, Super 8

· Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

· Time : 3:00 PM IST

· Date : March 01, 2026 (Sunday)

SA vs ZIM: Head-to-Head: SA (07) – ZIM (0)

South Africa have not lost a single T20I game against Zimbabwe until now. They have been victorious in seven out of 8 games against Zimbabwe, and one remaining game was washed out.

SA vs ZIM: Pitch Report

Arun Jaitley Stadium is an excellent deck to bat on. The wicket has good bounce and pace, which helps the batters to time the big shot. That makes it tough for the bowling side to defend. It is very hard to defend a total here, which is why we might see both captains looking to bat first. It is a high-scoring venue, and we might see several sixes in this game.

SA vs ZIM: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

SA vs ZIM: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday afternoon in Delhi shows clear and hot conditions. The temperature will rise at 31°C, with an expected humidity of 28 percent and a moderate wind speed of 3 km/h.

SA vs ZIM: Last Five Results

Zimbabwe: W, NR, W, L, L

South Africa: W, W, W, W, W

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Predicted XIs:

South Africa: Q. de Kock (wk), A. Markram (c), R. Rickelton, D. Brevis, D. Miller, T. Stubbs, C. Bosch, M. Jansen, K. Rabada, K. Maharaj, L. Ngidi

Zimbabwe: B. Bennett, T. Marumani (wk), S. Raza (c), D. Myers, T. Musekiwa, R. Burl, T. Munyonga, B. Evans, R. Ngarava, G. Cremer, B. Muzarabani

SA vs ZIM: Players to Watch out for

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett will be the player to watch out for. He scored an unbeaten 97 against a quality Indian attack and will look to end the tournament on a high.

South Africa: Everyone is performing well for South Africa. But if we have to pick on player, it will be captain Aiden Markram, who has been in excellent form and is among the top scorers in the tournament.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Today’s Match Prediction: Zimbabwe did pretty well in the group stage on the Sri Lankan pitches. Their bowlers got a lot of purchase on those slow surfaces. But the wickets in India are more in favor of batters, where they have struggled to get going. That is why they have conceded 250+ totals in consecutive matches.

Their batting is largely dependent on the top order. But with South Africa, it doesn't look weak at the moment. Their batting order is firing at their best. With the ball, their fast bowlers are taking wickets, and spinners are playing their part. Hence, South Africa will be firm favorites to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!