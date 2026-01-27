South Africa vs West Indies Prediction 1st T20I, West Indies tour of South Africa 2026

South Africa and West Indies are set to take on each other in the three-match T20I series, starting on Tuesday. These two sides are in the final phase of the preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which is just 10-11 days from now. Both teams have all of their senior players back, and it is expected to be a highly fought series.

The first T20I will be live at Boland Park in Paarl on January 27 (Tuesday) with a scheduled time of 9:30 PM IST. Aiden Markram will lead the hosts, which will miss Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, and Quinton de Kock, who were part of the SA20 2025-26 winning campaign for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Shai Hope will lead West Indies, and a big name, Evin Lewis will miss. Holder, Rutherford, Powell, and Shepherd are back, having missed the previous T20I series against Afghanistan.

SA vs WI: Match Info.

· Series : South Africa vs West Indies T20I Series 2026

· Match : South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I

· Venue : Boland Park, Paarl

Boland Park, Paarl · Time : 9:30 PM IST

· Date : January 27, 2026 (Tuesday)

South Africa vs West Indies: Head-to-Head: SA (12) – WI (14)

The upcoming game will be the 27th meeting between these two sides in T20 internationals. West Indies have a slight lead with 14 wins as compared to 12 wins for South Africa.

SA vs WI: Pitch Report

The wicket at Boland Park has assistance for bat and ball. This deck offers bounce and pace early on, whereas fast bowlers can opt for slower ones or change of pace to deceive the batters. Spinners will get grip in the lateral stages. But the batters who can stay for a while can attack more.

SA vs WI: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Sony Sports Network

· Digital : Sony LIV and FanCode (App or Website)

SA vs WI: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the first T20I on Tuesday indicates clear weather with the temperature around 28°C. The expected humidity ranges between 44 and 54 percent with a moderate wind speed of 9-11 kmph.

SA vs WI: Last Five Results

West Indies : NR, L, L, L, W

: NR, L, L, L, W South Africa: L, W, L, NR, L

South Africa vs West Indies: Predicted XIs:

South Africa: A. Markram ©, R. Hermann, R. Rickelton, D. Brevis, J. Smith, C. Bosch, G. Linde, K. Rabada, K. Maharaj, A. Nortje, L. Ngidi

West Indies: S. Hope (c & wk), B. King, J. Charles, S. Hetmyer, R. Powell, S. Rutherford, M. Forde, R. Shepherd, J. Holder, A. Hosein, G. Motie

SA vs WI: Players to Watch out for

West Indies: Shai Hope is back, and he had a pretty impressive SA20 2025-26. He is in good form and will look to use it for his team and take them to the win.

South Africa: Dewald Brevis scored a century in the SA20 final on Sunday and had a great season with the bat. He will be a hard batter to bowl to because of his range.

South Africa vs West Indies Today’s Match Prediction: South Africa have a good record at home, and they will fancy their chances. But their recent record against West Indies is not good. They have lost recent series and matches. South Africa will also miss three big names in the first game, and their batting will be a little inexperienced.

But if we look at West Indies, their combination is totally dependent on the all-rounders. Specialist bowlers are missing in their ranks. That has gone against them in recent times. South Africa have Rabada, Nortje, Ngidi, and Maharaj. So, we think South Africa are better placed to win the first T20I.

