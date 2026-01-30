South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I Prediction, West Indies tour of South Africa 2026

South Africa hammered West Indies in the second game as well to win the ongoing series with one game still left to play. After a masterclass from Aiden Markram in the first game, it was Quinton de Kock's show in Centurion, chasing 222. After missing the first game, De Kock returned in the second game and smashed the third-fastest T20I hundred. His 43-ball century featured ten sixes and six fours.

He scored 115 off 49 balls. Ryan Rickelton also batted well for his 36-ball 77 not out. These performances overshadowed half-centuries from Shimron Hetmyer (75 off 42) and Sherfane Rutherford (57* off 24). South Africa chased down 225 runs in just 17.3 overs. The final T20I will be live from the Wanderers in Johannesburg on January 31 (Saturday) at 9:30 PM IST. West Indies have two poor bowling performances and need a strong comeback.

SA vs WI: Match Info.

· Series : South Africa vs West Indies T20I Series 2026

· Match : South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd T20I

· Venue : The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg · Time : 9:30 PM IST

· Date : January 31, 2026 (Saturday)

South Africa vs West Indies: Head-to-Head: SA (15) – WI (14)

The head-to-head scoreline between these two sides has become equal now. There have been 28 T20Is, and both teams have settled with 14 wins each.

SA vs WI: Pitch Report

The wicket at Wanderers is a belter for the batting side. It is generally a high-scoring wicket, and teams have scored 200+ total here at international and domestic levels. The overcast conditions or rain might reduce the game, which makes bowling first a good decision. But if not, batters will dominate here.

SA vs WI: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Sony Sports Network

· Digital : Sony LIV and FanCode (App or Website)

SA vs WI: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Johannesburg shows thundershowers during the game time. The expected temperature will reach around 23°C with 65 percent humidity and a moderate wind speed of 13 kmph.

SA vs WI: Last Five Results

West Indies: L, L, W, L, L

South Africa: L, NR, L, W, W

South Africa vs West Indies: Predicted XIs:

South Africa: A. Markram (c), O. de Kock (wk), R. Rickelton, D. Brevis, J. Smith, T. Stubbs, M. Jansen, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, A. Nortje, K. Maphaka

West Indies: B. King, S. Hope (c) (wk), S. Hetmyer, R. Powell, S. Rutherford, R. Chase, J. Holder, R. Shepherd, M. Forde, A. Hosein, J. Seales

SA vs WI: Players to Watch out for

West Indies: Shimron Hetmyer has shown good temperament in both matches. He is the top scorer in the series. He is expected to fire in the final game as well.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock will be a big wicket because if he starts hitting the ball, this West Indian bowling unit doesn't look like it will trouble him.

South Africa vs West Indies Today’s Match Prediction: It is all about how West Indies perform here. South Africa are very strong in these conditions, and their form is also at the top. Their batters have been in good form, and all from the top are among the runs. With the bat, West Indies can also challenge the Proteas.

But the way their bowlers are suffering a beating, they need a miracle to contain these South African batters. Overall, South Africa are very strong in these conditions, and the form is also in their favor. So, it won't be a surprise if they win this game as well.

