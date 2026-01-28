South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I Prediction, West Indies tour of South Africa 2026

South Africa produced a clinical chase in the first T20I in Paarl against West Indies. Aiden Markram and George Linde played an important role in the win. South Africa did rest Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, and Tristan Stubbs to manage their workload, but they are all set to make a comeback in the second game. That will take their confidence to the sky.

West Indies looked rusty with the bat, and there were plenty of starts but no major contribution. With the ball, they were blown away by the South African top order. No bowler looked in control, which will be a big issue for them going forward. With the T20 World Cup 2026 coming up, these matches are very important. The second T20I will be live at SuperSport Park in Centurion on January 29 (Thursday) at 9:30 PM IST.

SA vs WI: Match Info.

· Series : South Africa vs West Indies T20I Series 2026

· Match : South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

· Venue : Boland Park, Paarl

Boland Park, Paarl · Time : 9:30 PM IST

· Date : January 29, 2026 (Thursday)

South Africa vs West Indies: Head-to-Head: SA (13) – WI (14)

So far, South Africa and West Indies have faced each other 27 times in T20Is. West Indies lost the last game, but despite that, they are leading the head-to-head scoreline by 14-13.

SA vs WI: Pitch Report

The wicket at SuperSport Park has been in favor of batters. It is a venue where batters have dominated and is a six-hitting venue. The rain or overcast conditions can bring some moisture for the fast bowlers, and bowling first can be a game-changing decision here.

SA vs WI: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Sony Sports Network

· Digital : Sony LIV and FanCode (App or Website)

SA vs WI: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday in Centurion suggests 30 percent of rain during the scheduled time. The temperature will be at 24°C, with humidity around 65 percent and a moderate wind speed of 10 km/h.

SA vs WI: Last Five Results

West Indies : L, L, L, W, L

: L, L, L, W, L South Africa: W, L, NR, L, W

South Africa vs West Indies: Predicted XIs:

South Africa: A. Markram (c), De Kock, R. Rickelton (wk), D. Brevis, T. Stubbs, G. Linde, J. Smith, M. Jansen, C. Bosch, K. Rabada, K. Maharaj

West Indies: S. Hope (c), B. King, S. Hetmyer, S. Rutherford, R. Powell, R. Chase, R. Shepherd, J. Holder, M. Forde, A. Hosein, J. Seales

SA vs WI: Players to Watch out for

West Indies: Shai Hope is the main man for West Indies. He has been the top scorer for his country across three formats.

South Africa: Aiden Markram has now three 50+ scores in the last three T20 innings and is in great form. The way he takes the game along makes it tough for the opposition.

South Africa vs West Indies Today’s Match Prediction: West Indies have been guilty of inconsistency. They have so many power hitters, but performing as a unit has been a big issue for them over time. Then, their bowling has performed below par in recent matches, and they have leaked runs at a higher economy rate and have not even taken wickets either.

South Africa have an excellent batting unit, and the return of key batters will strengthen it more. Then, South Africa have an excellent bowling unit for these conditions and have several wicket-takers. Hence, South Africa are better suited to win this game.

