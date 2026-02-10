South Africa vs Afghanistan Prediction, Match 13, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

South Africa have had a brilliant start to the T20 World Cup 2026. They hammered Canada by 57 runs and scored the highest total of the ongoing tournament of 213 runs. Captain Aiden Markram had a great fifty, and Lungi Ngidi finished the deal with a brilliant spell of 4/31 and won the Player of the Match award. South Africa will be in action for their second game.

They will take on Afghanistan in Ahmedabad. This contest will be live on February 11 (Wednesday) at Narendra Modi Stadium, starting at 7 PM IST. Another win here will put South Africa as the front-runner to make it to the next round from this group. Afghanistan will feel the pressure after losing their opening game to New Zealand. They failed to defend a big total, and the form of captain Rashid Khan is also an issue. Afghanistan need a strong comeback.

Read More

SA vs AFG: Match Info.

· · Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· · Match : South Africa vs Afghanistan, Match 13

· · Venue : Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

· · Time : 11:00 AM IST

· · Date: February 11, 2026 (Wednesday)

SA vs AFG: Head-to-Head: SA (3) – AFG (0)

The upcoming contest on Wednesday will be the fourth contest between these two sides in the T20 internationals. South Africa have beaten Afghanistan in all three games.

SA vs AFG: Pitch Report

South Africa posted the highest total of this edition at this venue. That indicates the characteristics of this venue. The wicket is expected to be flat with some help for the bowlers early on. For fast bowlers, the change of pace will be the key, like Ngidi did against Canada. With batting conditions to remain the same throughout the game, batting second can be a good choice.

SA vs AFG: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

SA vs AFG: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Ahmedabad will be hot and humid. The humidity index will be reaching 54 percent with a maximum temperature of 26°C, with a moderate wind speed of 7 km/h.

SA vs AFG: Last Five Results

Afghanistan: W, W, W, L, L

South Africa: L, W, W, L, W

South Africa vs Afghanistan: Predicted XIs:

South Africa: A. Markram (c), Q. de Kock (wk), R. Rickelton, D. Brevis, D. Miller, T. Stubbs, M. Jansen, C. Bosch, K. Rabada, K. Maharaj, L. Ngidi

Afghanistan: I. Zadran, R. Gurbaz (wk), S. Atal, D. Rasooli, A. Omarzai, G. Naib, Md. Nabi, R. Khan (c), M. Ur Rahman, N. Ahmad, F. Farooqi

SA vs AFG: Players to Watch out for

Afghanistan: For Afghanistan, the role of captain Rashid Khan will be massive. He can change the game in his four overs and put the South African middle order under pressure.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock failed to convert the start of the first game into a big knock. But in the form, he is in, he will look to play a match-winning knock here.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Today’s Match Prediction: All the indicators are suggesting South Africa as a potential winner of this game. That is because of the way they are performing at the moment. De Kock and Markram are in good form at the top. Brevis, Stubbs, and Miller are contributing in the middle order. Then with the ball, they have an excellent pace attack.

That will be the key in Ahmedabad. There won't be much help for the spinners, which can nullify Afghanistan's strength. That can be another factor for this game. South Africa also have an excellent record against Afghanistan, and they will be firm favorites for this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!