South Africa Names Bavuma-Led Squad for Pakistan ODIs, Eyes ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Johannesburg [South Africa]: Preparations for next year's ICC Champions Trophy have begun for South Africa, with a 15-member squad led by Temba Bavuma announced for the ODI series against Pakistan starting December 17.

The squad sees Kagiso Rabada returning to South Africa's ODI setup for the first time since the 2023 Cricket World Cup, while David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen are included in the side for the first time since December 2023.

For the first time, talented youngster Kwena Maphaka has been named in South Africa's ODI squad. The 18-year-old, already capped in T20Is, has shown immense promise, having been named Player of the Tournament at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup earlier this year after taking 21 wickets at an average of 9.71, according to the ICC.

The pace attack also features Ottneil Baartman, alongside all-rounders Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa's white-ball coach Rob Walter described the team as a strong outfit selected with the Champions Trophy in mind.

"We have named our strongest squad available, with each player capable of being a match-winner on their day, and we are extremely excited to see how this group performs together," said Walter, as quoted by the ICC.

"We are very pleased with this squad. This series will be crucial in fine-tuning our combinations ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy next year, and we are looking forward to the challenge," he added.

Notably, Anrich Nortje is absent from the squad due to a toe injury.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Schedule:

17 December: 1st ODI, Paarl

19 December: 2nd ODI, Cape Town

22 December: 3rd ODI, Johannesburg

