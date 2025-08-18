SOB vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025, Match 19

SOB vs OVI: Southern Brave have never won a game against Oval Invincibles in The Hundred Men's Competition.

The third week of the Hundred Men's 2025 will bring the last few remaining matches in the tournament. The next game of the tournament will be played between the inaugural season winner, Southern Brave, and the two-time champions, Oval Invincibles. This is the 19th contest of this season, which has a scheduled start of 11 PM IST on Monday, taking place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The reigning champion Oval Invincibles are at no. 1 in the race to the next round. They recorded a record win by 83 runs in the last game against Welsh Fire. Overall, they have three wins out of four games. One more win can help them reach near the next round. Southern Brave are a bit under pressure. They have not lost two back-to-back games and have slipped down to fourth place. If they lose this game as well, it will be tough for them to bounce back from this stage.

SOB vs OVI: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, Match 19

· Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

· Time: 11 PM IST

· Date: August 18, 2025 (Monday)

SOB vs OVI: Head-to-Head Stats: SOB (0) - OVI (3)

Oval Invincibles have never given any chance to Southern Brave whenever these two teams have come up against each other. There have been three games, and the Invincibles have crossed the line all three times.

SOB vs OVI: Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl has been a good chase venue because whoever bats first might have slightly difficult batting conditions. Pacers will be getting lateral movement, and the ball will drift more for spinners. The scores here will be around 135-140, and the team that bats second will have a better record.

SOB vs OVI: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

SOB vs OVI: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Monday evening in Southampton is partly cloudy, with the maximum temperature reaching up to 21°C. The humidity during the scheduled time will be around 62 percent with the moderate wind speed of 11 km/h.

SOB vs OVI: Predicted XIs:

Southern Brave XI: J. Vince (c), L du Plooy, J. Roy, J. Coles, H. Cartwright, L. Evans (wk), C. Jordan, M. Bracewell, C. Overton, J. Archer, T. Mills

Oval Invincibles XI: S. Billings (c & wk), W. Jacks, J. Cox, T. Muyeye, S. Curran, D. Ferreira, R. Khan, T. Curran, N. Sowter, S. Mahmood, J. Behrendorff

SOB vs OVI: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Jordan Cox

· Batters: T. Muyeye, Leus du Plooy, Will Jacks, Jason Roy

· All-rounders: Sam Curran (Captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Curran, James Coles

· Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Tymal Mills (Vice Captain)

Dream11 Prediction: Oval Invincibles have been in great form, and the way their big names are performing, it looks hard to beat them. Their brilliant record against Southern Brave and their dominating form are the key reasons that they will start this game as favorites. Will Jacks and T. Muyeye are scoring runs at the top.

Sam Curran is at his best as usual. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan, is leading the bowling pack brilliantly. Southern Brave in the last two games have not been able to bowl well and leaked runs without taking many wickets. They will also be feeling the pressure of getting knocked out. That is when the game can go against them.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!