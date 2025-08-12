SOB vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction for Match 11, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

SOB vs NOS: Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers are placed third and fourth on the points table.

Two electrifying matches are scheduled to take place on Wednesday in The Hundred Men's 2025. The first game of the day will be played between Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers. This contest has a scheduled time of 7:30 PM IST on August 13 (Wednesday) and will be hosted at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The Brave are in search of their second title. They won the inaugural season but couldn't repeat that success.

The start to the fifth season has been pretty good, and they have won both games, which has put them in the race for the top spot. A victory with a good margin can help them climb to the top of the tree. The Superchargers are also in search of their second win. They lost the last game, despite putting up a good score. Their bowling has been below par, but as the tournament is moving forward, they need to adjust well in the bowling department.

SOB vs NOS: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, Match 11

· Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

· Time: 7:30 PM IST

· Date: August 13, 2025 (Wednesday)

SOB vs NOS: Head-to-Head: SOB (1) - NOS (3)

A total of four matches have been featured between Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers. Three matches have ended in favor of the Superchargers, while the Brave have one solitary win.

SOB vs NOS: Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl is a good venue for fast bowlers. It has good bounce, and the new ball will be tough to hit because of the lateral movement. The team that wins the toss should bowl second, as the conditions improve a bit after the first innings. The average score is expected to be here around 140-145.

SOB vs NOS: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

SOB vs NOS: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon in Southampton is likely to be cloudy, with the highest temperature to be around 24°C during the day. The moderate wind speed is likely to be around 16 km/h with the humidity in excess of 65 percent.

SOB vs NOS: Predicted XIs:

Southern Brave (SOB): James Vince (captain), Jason Roy, L du Plooy, James Coles. Laurie Evans (Wk), Michael Bracewell, Tymal Mills, Hilton Cartwright, Craig Overton. Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer

Northern Superchargers (OVI): Harry Brook (captain), Michael-Kyle Pepper (Wk), Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, David Miller, Graham Clark, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Tom Lawes, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Amir

SOB vs NOS: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Laurie Evans

· Batters: James Vince, Jason Roy (Captain), Harry Brook (Vice Captain), Zak Crawley

· All-rounders: Dan Lawrence, Michael Bracewell

· Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Matthew Potts

Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have strong batting units, which will make this game an interesting contest. However, when it comes to bowling, Southern Brave seem to have more variety. The experience of Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan and the raw pace of Jofra Archer and Craig Overton make their team a good bowling unit.

Northern Superchargers have restricted options with the ball. A lot depends on Adil Rashid and Mohammad Amir, and these two are not performing at their best. That is why they are struggling at the moment. All these are the reasons that Southern Brave might start this game as favorites to win.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!