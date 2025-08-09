SOB vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction for Match 7, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

SOB vs BPH: Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix will be against each other on Sunday at The Rose Bowl.

Fans will be treated with back-to-back doubleheaders in the ongoing The Hundred Men’s 2025. The first match scheduled for Sunday (August 10) will feature a contest between two finalists of the inaugural season. Southern Brave will square off against Birmingham Phoenix at The Rose Bowl in Southampton in the game starting at 7 PM IST. These two teams are coming into this game on the back of contrasting starts to the tournament.

Southern Brave edged past Manchester Originals in a close game with a one-wicket win. The game could have gone either way, but a crucial contribution from the lower order helped them to come out victorious. The Brave missed winning the last season, and with the start they have got, there is still enough room for improvement. Birmingham Phoenix have not qualified for the knockouts in the last three seasons, and they had a poor start to this season as well. They surrendered against Trent Rockets and failed in both departments.

SOB vs BPH: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, Match 7

· Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

· Time: 7:00 PM IST

· Date: August 10, 2025 (Sunday)

SOB vs BPH: Head-to-Head: SOB (1) – BPH (4)

Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix have six encounters between the two sides. The Phoenix have won a total of four games, and there is a tie as well. Southern Brave have one win, and that came in the final of the first season.

SOB vs BPH: Pitch Report

Rose Bowl is a good venue to host T20 games. This is enough for the fast bowlers. With the new ball to exploit. The spinners will get interested as the game goes on. But as seen in recent matches, the batters have scored pretty well here. 13 out of 18 T20Is have ended in favor of the batting-first side, and the average first-innings score here is 170.

SOB vs BPH: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

SOB vs BPH: Weather Report

The forecast for Sunday afternoon in Southampton indicates mostly sunny weather with a humidity level of 66 percent. The temperature is expected to be recorded between 24 and 26°C with the moderate wind speed of 11 km/h.

SOB vs BPH: Predicted XIs:

Southern Brave (SOB): Jason Roy, James Vince (captain), James Coles. Laurie Evans (wk), Hilton Cartwright. Chris Jordan, Leus du Plooy, Michael Bracewell, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, Reece Topley

Birmingham Phoenix (BPH): Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone (captain), Will Smeed. Aneurin Donald (wk). Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Adam Milne, Chris Wood, Tim Southee, Liam Patterson-White, Trent Boult

SOB vs BPH: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Laurie Evans, Ben Duckett

· Batters: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone (Vice Captain), James Vince

· All-rounders: Benny Howell, James Coles, Dan Mousley (Captain)

· Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Dream11 Prediction: Both teams will be unhappy with the performance they had in their opening matches. Though Southern Brave recorded a win, it wasn't their best game. They have a slightly weaker batting unit, and they almost choked while chasing a below-par total. Birmingham Phoenix had a batting collapse within the top order, but they managed it well.

The difference between the two sides is the batting unit. However, a win to start the tournament always gives a lot of confidence. Southern Brave have a good unit, and they are dependent on limited players. Their bowling unit also has enough varieties to trouble the opposition batters. That is why Southern Brave are slightly more favorites to win this upcoming game on Sunday.

