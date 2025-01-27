Smriti Mandhana Named ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for Exceptional 2024

New Delhi: India's star batter Smriti Mandhana has been crowned the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for her outstanding performances in 2024. The elegant left-handed opener dominated the 50-over format, amassing runs with remarkable consistency and flair, solidifying her reputation as one of the best in the game.

According to the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC), one of the factors that set the experienced India star apart during the year was how she managed to produce her best against high-calibre opposition, scoring big runs in difficult series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Mandhana,

"Congratulations to @mandhana_smriti, who has been adjudged ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. She scored 4 centuries and 3 half-centuries in 13 matches at an average of 57.46. Keep soaring high, Smriti."

Mandhana set an early standard with back-to-back hundreds to inspire a 3-0 series win against South Africa in June 2024. An outstanding century proved the match-defining contribution in a series decider against New Zealand in October. And Mandhana again showcased her ability to dominate the very best with a defiant century in Perth against Australia in a losing cause in December.

Mandhana set new career standards in One Day Internationals, scoring more runs than she ever has before in a calendar year, racking up 747 runs in 13 innings across 2024.

That tally made the classy left-hander the leading run-scorer in WODI's in the year, ahead of Laura Wolvaardt (697), Tammy Beaumont (554) and Hayley Matthews (469).

Mandhana's runs came at an impressive average of 57.86 and she scored at an impressive strike rate of 95.15, helping set an attacking tone for India's top order.

She also scored four ODI centuries in the year - a new record in the women's game - and found the boundary more than a hundred times in the year, hitting 95 fours and six maximums across 2024.

Unsurprisingly, her phenomenal year cemented her place at the top of the run scorers charts in the ICC Women's Championship - the ODI table that will cement the qualifiers for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

Mandhana is one of just five batters to have reached four figures in the competition, accumulating an eye-watering 1358 runs in her 24 matches in the Championship, more than 100 runs clear of the next highest scorer (Laura Wolvaardt).

Mandhana's standout innings of the year came away from home in December as she hit an excellent 105 against the world's top ranked team, Australia.

While the opener's century ended up being in a losing cause, with India falling short of their target, it was Mandhana's efforts that pushed the defending World Champions close at the WACA in Perth.

Coming up against one of the most daunting bowling attacks in the history of the game, Mandhana was one of just four India batters to reach double figures in the game, with the next highest scorer being just 39. Mandhana showed remarkable quality, taking the attack to Australia despite runs drying up and wickets tumbling at the other end.

She scored 14 fours and one six in her impressive century, with her 105 runs coming off 109 balls. In contrast, the rest of the Indian side managed to score just seven boundaries combined in the entirety of the innings. (ANI)